Alternativas - WANotifier

elink.io
elink.io
Construa qualquer coisa com links da web. elink tem tudo que você precisa para salvar marcadores e criar páginas da web, boletins informativos por e-mail, widgets de sites RSS, links de biografias sociais, paredes sociais, conteúdo automatizado e muito mais. Crie conteúdo em minutos!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io é um encurtador de URL de marca branca que cria links curtos em domínios de marca. Encurte, personalize e compartilhe URLs de marca com seu público.
Revue
getrevue.co
Construa um público fiel. Revue torna mais fácil para escritores e editores enviar boletins informativos editoriais - e receber pagamentos.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Adicione pixels de retargeting, frases de chamariz personalizadas, domínios personalizados a qualquer link que você compartilhar, personalize a aparência da miniatura do link e redirecione qualquer pessoa que clicou.
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
Pesquisa de público do Reddit ao seu alcance. Descubra rapidamente os pontos fracos do seu cliente, quais soluções eles precisam e o que estão dispostos a pagar.
Radio.co
radio.co
Quer criar uma estação de rádio? Automatize sua programação, transmita ao vivo e acompanhe os ouvintes em uma plataforma fácil de usar. Bem-vindo à Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Tome decisões imobiliárias mais inteligentes e feche mais negócios com a inteligência de localização e insights de tráfego de pedestres da Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops é uma plataforma de marketing viral e de referência para lançar competições de classificação, sorteios, pré-lançamento e programas de referência.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Faça parceria com ShareASale para se tornar parte de nossa rede confiável de marketing de afiliados. Nossa rede oferece soluções de marketing para nossos parceiros.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence é um serviço de marketing de influenciadores que permite que marcas e influenciadores se conectem, colaborem e alcancem seus objetivos.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer é a maneira mais barata, rápida e fácil de descobrir o que realmente está acontecendo online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter oferece uma experiência de escrita limpa e direta para pessoas que não procuram relatórios avançados ou recursos para empresas.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
Conteúdo de podcast e vídeo 10X em 10 minutos. SummarAIze redireciona seu conteúdo de áudio e vídeo para postagens sociais envolventes e compartilháveis, conteúdo de e-mail, resumos, citações e muito mais!
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte is a pioneering solution for Digital Marketing Management. For business marketing departments or digital agencies. Beginner or experienced. With eKyte your team chooses strategy and plans campaigns for their digital marketing channels. Turns the plan into tasks with one click. Controls product...
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
O mercado original de nomes de marca com mais de 100.000 nomes comerciais selecionados por especialistas para você escolher. Obtenha o .com correspondente e um logotipo, além de conselhos gratuitos sobre branding de nossa equipe.
Eredom
eredom.com
Bem vindo a Eredom! Explore nomes de domínio comercial não registrados e de marca! Pesquise nomes de domínio .com comerciais disponíveis e com marca!
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business é uma solução WhatsApp Business completa, nossas ofertas incluem API oficial do WhatsApp, Chatbot, CRM baseado em WhatsApp, automação, integração com muitas ferramentas, etc.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow é o conjunto de conversas omnicanal com tecnologia de IA para envolvimento do cliente. A plataforma SleekFlow completa cria jornadas de cliente perfeitas e personalizadas em todos os canais de mensagens de uso de todos, incluindo WhatsApp, Instagram, chat ao vivo e muito mais. SleekFlow se...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Crie uma lista de espera viral dos primeiros usuários. Economize tempo de lançamento e obtenha mais inscrições para seu produto em estágio inicial com listas de espera virais gamificadas de pré-lançamento
Socialbuzz
sociabuzz.com
Mostre mídia e nossos recursos de monetização diretamente na página, sem direcionar os visitantes para outra página. Plataforma de economia criadora nos Estados Unidos. Mídia e monetização.
Tikao.ai
tikao.ai
Tikao is a Marketing Platform for Sustainable Brands, that uses the power of AI models trained on Sustainability Marketing Framework. Currently serving three (3) categories in Sustainable Fashion, Personal Care, and Food, the platform provides (a) Diagnostics (of assets) for Marketing Effectiveness ...
ThoughtLeaders
thoughtleaders.io
ThoughtLeaders enables brands to leverage non-programmatic, branded content at scale with simplicity and precision. ThoughtLeaders is a media company focused on native, sponsored content.
redirection.io
redirection.io
redirection.io is a leading redirection and SEO optimizations tool. When installed on a website, redirection.io allows its marketing or SEO managers to analyze the traffic issues and configure redirect rules to fix HTTP errors. It can also help fix the HTML meta tags (title, description, opengraph t...
RealMailers
realmailers.com
RealMailers is the direct mail tool for real estate agents. Design, target, and instantly send postcards without leaving your desk. Free address list.
Promoly
promo.ly
Promoly sends music directly to your recipients' inbox. Track when they open, play, download and leave feedback on promo campaigns. Then watch the results, in real time.
Postal Methods
postalmethods.com
Postal Methods is an online Print and Mail provider. In today’s modern business, there is no time to waste stuffing envelopes, buying stamps and driving to the post office. Postal Methods takes away the headache of the traditional print process for business, so you can use that time and money to gro...
MonkeyPesa
monkeypesa.com
MonkeyPesa is an all in one software for sales, marketing and support. It provides a range of tools used to help grow your sales and retain customers even longer
MarketDial
marketdial.com
MarketDial is the leader in offline A/B testing for brick-and-mortar retail. Businesses use MarketDial's software to design and analyze any in-store experiment. MarketDial’s customized tests allow any retail professional to answer critical questions about their business. Such as: How well will this ...
Link Looper
linklooper.com
Link management made simple. Link Looper helps you manage marketing links and track their performance. Perfect for the entire marketing team, from Social Media Managers, to Ad Ops.
LeadrPro
leadrpro.com
Get paid to evaluate the latest software for your business.Join as a Seller and connect with 50k+ enterprise prospects. Or as a Buyer, and get paid to evaluate software.
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
givetastic.com
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...