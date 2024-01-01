Alternativas - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
A poderosa IA do Pictory permite que você crie e edite vídeos de qualidade profissional usando texto, sem a necessidade de habilidades técnicas ou download de software.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl permite que pequenas empresas criem vídeos animados, colagens, apresentações de slides e postagens de imagens estáticas em camadas com aparência profissional em minutos, bem como agendem ou postem instantaneamente no Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter e YouTube. Tudo com aplicativos de nave...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! Gere e compartilhe vídeos, carrosséis e postagens de imagem única com IA na linguagem de sua marca.
Submagic
submagic.co
Eleve seus vídeos com legendas baseadas em IA 🚀 Legendas fáceis com emojis perfeitos e palavras-chave destacadas de forma inteligente, todas geradas por IA.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Plug-ins de feed de mídia social totalmente personalizáveis para WordPress. Exiba seus feeds do Facebook, Instagram, Twitter e YouTube – com a confiança de 1,3 milhão de usuários.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...