Alternativas - UTM.io
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly é um serviço de encurtamento de URL e uma plataforma de gerenciamento de links. A empresa Bitly, Inc. foi fundada em 2008. É uma empresa privada e sediada na cidade de Nova York. Encurta ligeiramente 600 milhões de links por mês, para uso em redes sociais, SMS e e-mail. Bitly ganha dinheiro co...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com é o encurtador de URL original que encurta seus links pesados em URLs mais gerenciáveis e utilizáveis.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Gerenciamento de links corporativos. Oferecendo colaboração, conformidade e criatividade para equipes globais melhorarem cada envolvimento, protegerem seus dados e criarem confiança em cada clique.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Encurtador de URL com domínios personalizados. Encurte, marque e rastreie URLs com a plataforma de gerenciamento de links líder do setor. Livre para tentar. API, URL curto, domínios personalizados.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply é o único encurtador de link que impulsiona a conversão. Exiba sua mensagem em qualquer lugar incorporando facilmente frases de chamariz em cada página que você compartilha. Converta seus seguidores em usuários e clientes gratuitamente.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe é um encurtador de URL que inclui pixels de retargeting em cada link que você compartilha. Crie links de marca poderosos e obtenha até 34% mais cliques.
Dub
dub.co
Alternativa Bitly de código aberto. Dub é um encurtador de links de código aberto com análises integradas e domínios personalizados gratuitos.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Experimente controle total sobre seus links curtos A plataforma completa de URL Shortener, Link Management, Link Analytics, Deep links, QR Codes Generator e Link in Bio. Encurte, marque, gerencie, rastreie e compartilhe seus links sem esforço.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Links intuitivos, seguros e compartilhados pelas equipes. GoLinks® melhora a produtividade ajudando as equipes a encontrar e compartilhar informações rapidamente com links curtos memoráveis chamados go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Ajude as equipes a encontrar e compartilhar informações rapidamente com links curtos e fáceis de lembrar, chamados go links.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY é o serviço Shortest Link Shortener do mundo para rastrear, marcar e compartilhar URLs curtos.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Rastreie seus cliques e taxas de conversão, colete seus leads, criando páginas da web para sua plataforma tudo-em-um de produtos afiliados com apenas alguns cliques.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Encurte, rastreie e otimize seus links com frases de chamariz cativantes, pixels de retargeting, links de marca e análises poderosas.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
O encurtador de URL T2M é uma plataforma completa de gerenciamento de links. Melhor encurtador de URL personalizado com domínio de marca e API. Links curtos personalizados com códigos QR e análises e relatórios avançados. Opção de instância dedicada para agências.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Com Linkin Bio, retargeting de URL e páginas selecionadas, Linkjoy ajuda você Aumente o conhecimento da marca, gere mais leads e redirecione uma única vez Visitantes.