Alternativas - Transifex
Murf AI
murf.ai
Passe do texto à fala com um versátil gerador de voz de IA. Habilitado para IA, vozes de pessoas reais. Faça narrações com qualidade de estúdio em minutos. Use as vozes realistas de IA de Murf para podcasts, vídeos e todas as suas apresentações profissionais.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ é um pacote proprietário de software de tradução assistida por computador que roda em sistemas operacionais Microsoft Windows. É desenvolvido pela empresa de software húngara memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), anteriormente Kilgray, fornecedora de software de ger...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Localizar e distribuir material em diversas regiões é complexo. Você precisa de uma solução de tradução que seja simples, escalável e robusta. O sistema de gerenciamento de tradução (TMS) XTM ajudará você a entregar seu conteúdo localizado em vários idiomas de maneira mais rápida e econômica.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat é uma ferramenta CAT online gratuita e de código aberto. É gratuito para empresas de tradução, tradutores e usuários corporativos.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Plataforma completa que conecta empresas e tradutores em um ciclo simplificado de entrega de conteúdo
Crowdin
crowdin.com
A plataforma de gerenciamento de localização da Crowdin é uma solução tecnológica para sua equipe. Traduza e atualize o conteúdo do seu produto multilíngue com nosso software em nuvem.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
A plataforma de localização construída para o crescimento. Alcance um público totalmente novo de usuários de aplicativos, compradores on-line, navegadores da web e jogadores, fornecendo experiências locais, em seu idioma, não importa onde estejam no mundo.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
A Unbabel oferece serviços de tradução multilingue em mais de 30 idiomas para melhorar as suas experiências de atendimento ao cliente. Saiba mais sobre nossas soluções de operação de idiomas!
Weglot
weglot.com
A maneira mais rápida e fácil de traduzir seu site e atingir um público mais amplo!
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...