Alternativas - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
O maior serviço de entrega de alimentos, jantares e descoberta de restaurantes da Índia. Comida melhor para mais pessoas.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats é uma plataforma americana de pedido e entrega de comida online lançada pela Uber em 2014 e com sede em São Francisco, Califórnia.
DoorDash
doordash.com
é um serviço americano de entrega de comida preparada sob demanda fundado em 2013 pelos estudantes de Stanford Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang e Evan Moore. Empresa apoiada pela Y Combinator, a DoorDash é uma das várias empresas de tecnologia que utiliza serviços de logística para oferecer entrega ...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. é uma plataforma americana de pedidos e entrega de alimentos preparados online e móveis que conecta clientes a restaurantes locais. A empresa está sediada em Chicago, Illinois e foi fundada em 2004. Em 2019, a empresa tinha 19,9 milhões de usuários ativos e 115.000 restaurantes associad...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Comida. Entendemos. Todos nós temos nossos favoritos. Com o Deliveroo, receba seus restaurantes locais favoritos e delivery direto na sua porta. Tudo está no cardápio. De redes adoradas nacionalmente, como KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King e Subway, a restaurantes locais e seus lanches favoritos,...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Faça reservas on-line, leia avaliações de clientes sobre restaurantes e ganhe pontos para refeições gratuitas. OpenTable é uma rede de reservas online em tempo real para restaurantes sofisticados.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates é uma empresa americana que oferece entrega local de refeições preparadas em restaurantes e outros produtos. Em fevereiro de 2019, a Postmates operava em 2.940 cidades dos EUA. O serviço depende de aplicativos de telefonia móvel e dos recursos do Sistema de Posicionamento Global para atend...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet facilita o gerenciamento das entregas de última milha. Roteamento intuitivo, despacho, rastreamento em tempo real, análises e muito mais.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Basta pedir comida com Just Eat! Quer pizza, sushi ou vegetariano hoje? Desfrute dos seus pratos favoritos entregues rapidamente ou para levar.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Entrega e entrega nos melhores restaurantes locais. Café da manhã, almoço, jantar e muito mais, entregues com segurança na sua porta. Agora oferecendo coleta e entrega sem contato.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless é simplesmente a maneira mais fácil de pedir comida para entrega ou entrega. Seja o que for que você queira, onde quer que você esteja com vontade, você conseguiu. Sem menus, sem telefonemas, sem repetições. Seamless faz parte do portfólio de marcas da Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice é a maneira mais fácil de pedir sua pizza local favorita. Conectamos milhões de amantes de pizza a milhares de pizzarias em todo o país.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Encomende comida para viagem online em mais de 2.300 restaurantes locais no Just Eat. Receba pizza, sushi e muito mais na sua porta!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Entrega em domicílio nos melhores restaurantes perto de você é com Just Eat, o novo nome do Allo Resto! Peça agora!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Motor de logística sob demanda. Turbine seus pedidos com um verdadeiro software de gerenciamento de entrega sob demanda. Despacho, planejamento de rotas, gerenciamento de entregas - tudo sob medida para sua operação sob demanda.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow é um sistema de pedidos on-line sem comissões e um aplicativo de pedidos de comida que ajuda restaurantes a alimentar seus clientes famintos.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode permite que você revolucione seu negócio alimentício. Agora seus clientes não só podem fazer pedidos de qualquer lugar, seja uma mesa, um quarto de hotel ou qualquer lugar dentro de suas instalações, mas também pagar on-line, fazer pedidos simultâneos e aproveitar vários outros benefícios exc...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho é o software líder de pedidos on-line para fornecedores e locais atacadistas de alimentos. Use o Fresho para tornar o pedido de alimentos no atacado simples e sem estresse.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com é a plataforma completa que restaurantes independentes usam para potencializar sua presença digital. Dá superpoderes de tecnologia e marketing de grandes marcas como Domino's, Chick Fil-A e SweetGreen para restaurantes independentes. A plataforma pode alimentar tudo, desde sites a pedidos ...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Conheça a tecnologia que faz a magia do restaurante acontecer. Do design do site às soluções de pedidos e pagamentos online, a BentoBox ajuda restaurantes em todo o mundo a criar melhores experiências para seus clientes e funcionários.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX é um software de restaurante online projetado para fornecer pedidos de comida, reservas e compras de cartões-presente online.