WebCatalog

SoftLead

SoftLead

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: softlead.ro

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de SoftLead no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

Softlead is the most important B2B player in the software ecosystem in Romania, helping companies to choose the right software solution, based on their Digital DNA. Launched as a B2B enterprise software marketplace, Softlead managed to help more than 15.000 companies to choose and implement the right software solution for their business. Every company is unique, Softlead transformed Softlead from a useful marketplace into a smart, easy, and intuitive tool that identifies your Digital DNA to help you take the best digital transformation decisions.

Categorias:

Business
Plataformas de revisão de tecnologia

Site: softlead.ro

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com SoftLead. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

Capterra

Capterra

capterra.com

SourceForge

SourceForge

sourceforge.net

G2

G2

g2.com

GetApp

GetApp

getapp.com

Software Advice

Software Advice

softwareadvice.com

TrustFinance

TrustFinance

trustfinance.com

StackRadar

StackRadar

stackradar.co

Reviano

Reviano

reviano.com

PRmarketing.tools

PRmarketing.tools

prmarketing.tools

SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews

softwarereviews.com

TechnologyCounter

TechnologyCounter

technologycounter.com

Serchen

Serchen

serchen.com

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.