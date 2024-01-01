Sawayo

Sawayo

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: sawayo.de

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Sawayo no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

The Sawayo software supports companies in the implementation of employer and entrepreneur obligations. The tool enables the management of documents with real-time return control and audit-proof archiving, legally compliant recording of employees' working hours via the Sawayo app, and personnel management with holiday planning. The programme allows team members to digitally sign documents via the app, as well as a document archive for viewing. The integrated working time recording, document and contract management allows companies to implement various compliance requirements with little effort, in a time-saving and legally compliant manner.
Categorias:
Business
Other HR Services Providers

Site: sawayo.de

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Sawayo. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

CU Health

CU Health

cuhealth.com.au

Tava Health

Tava Health

tavahealth.com

ReachLink

ReachLink

reachlink.com

Corplife

Corplife

corplife.at

Runa HR

Runa HR

runahr.com

Talvez você também goste de

inSign

inSign

getinsign.com

emSigner

emSigner

emsigner.com

Pergamin

Pergamin

pergam.in

Coffreo

Coffreo

coffreo.com

Signwell

Signwell

signwell.com

MeetingKing

MeetingKing

meetingking.com

Kenjo

Kenjo

kenjo.io

fynk

fynk

fynk.com

UNOY

UNOY

unoy.io

BoldSign

BoldSign

boldsign.com

Parsedoc

Parsedoc

parsedoc.com

Talention

Talention

talention.de

Explorar

Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.