Salvage Reseller
The SalvageReseller.com app is owned by Inloher Corp. a Florida Licensed Auto Dealer and a Copart Registered Broker for many years. Inloher owns a network of websites featuring salvage cars, salvage motorcycles, salvage trucks and boats for sale from Copart. These vehicles come from financial institutions, insurance companies, rental cars and more. The SalvageReseller.com app is the first of its kind, so we will be adding more features and improving the performance continuously.
