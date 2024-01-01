Alternativas - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter é um aplicativo inteligente de anotações que permite lembrar, pesquisar e compartilhar suas conversas de voz. Otter cria notas de voz inteligentes que combinam áudio, transcrição, identificação do locutor, fotos embutidas e frases-chave. Ajuda empresários, jornalistas e estudantes a serem mais...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Desfrute de voz HD sem ruído de fundo e eco durante reuniões remotas, podcasts e gravações. Krisp evita distrações barulhentas, aumentando a produtividade e o profissionalismo.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Crie Voice AI em seus aplicativos. De startups à NASA, as APIs do Deepgram são usadas para transcrever e compreender milhões de minutos de áudio todos os dias. Rápido, preciso, escalonável e econômico. Tudo o que os desenvolvedores precisam para construir com confiança e entregar com mais rapidez.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...