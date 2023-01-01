WebCatalog

Minderest

Minderest

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: minderest.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Minderest no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if their pricing strategy is being respected throughout their distribution channel. Companies like Media-Saturn, Telefonica, Auchan, Carrefour, Sony or L'Oreal trust us to improve their pricing strategies.

Site: minderest.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Minderest. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

RepricerExpress

RepricerExpress

repricerexpress.com

Paddle

Paddle

paddle.com

BlueSnap

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

Quoter

Quoter

quoter.com

DigiFabster

DigiFabster

digifabster.com

Pricer24

Pricer24

pricer24.com

Orgzit

Orgzit

orgzit.com

Talvez você também goste de

BlackCurve

BlackCurve

blackcurve.com

Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV

rakuten.tv

Roomle

Roomle

roomle.com

Competitoor

Competitoor

competitoor.com

Watchful

Watchful

watchful.ai

Zoura

Zoura

zuora.com

Boardfy

Boardfy

boardfy.com

OTA Insight

OTA Insight

otainsight.com

My Digital CMO

My Digital CMO

mydigitalcmo.io

PriceShape

PriceShape

priceshape.com

Price2Spy

Price2Spy

price2spy.com

Indie Hackers

Indie Hackers

indiehackers.com

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.