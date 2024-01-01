WebCatalog

LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Services? Other SaaS Push Services have recurring monthly expenses. Furthermore, they charge you based on the number of domains you add, They charge you based on the amount of subscribers you have, Which will increase over time and increase costs exponentially. BUT Larapush is not a SAAS. Larapush is a Self Hosted Push Notification Panel 🌐 Register Unlimited domains 👥 Collect Unlimited Subscriptions 🪧 Send Unlimited Notifications ♾️ For as long as you want 💵 By just paying a One-time Fee

Business
Push Notification Software

