Alternativas - Hupso
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer é a maneira mais barata, rápida e fácil de descobrir o que realmente está acontecendo online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter oferece uma experiência de escrita limpa e direta para pessoas que não procuram relatórios avançados ou recursos para empresas.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com se integra às principais plataformas de automação de marketing do mundo para maximizar o crescimento do público, recuperar a receita de carrinhos abandonados e reconquistar públicos perdidos por meio de sistemas de integração de dados líderes do setor. Maximize a receita inexplorada da...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Aumente o tráfego de retenção e os lucros usando a tecnologia GPT-3