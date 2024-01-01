Alternativas - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ – a solução de automação de parceria líder mundial descobre, gerencia, protege e otimiza todos os canais de parceria, alcançando um verdadeiro crescimento exponencial.
LTK
shopltk.com
Compre as últimas novidades em moda, casa, beleza e fitness de influenciadores LTK em quem você confia. Ideias de roupas de trabalho, vestidos de convidados de casamento, looks de viagem e muito mais.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN é o melhor software de marketing influenciador para marcas de comércio eletrônico. Nossa plataforma alimentada por IA inclui mais de 32 milhões de influenciadores, sala de trabalho de campanha, relatórios e análises, pagamento e atendimento de produtos, biblioteca completa de mídia de conteúdo ...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software de gerenciamento de relacionamento com parceiros para dimensionar qualquer programa: afiliado, revendedor, marketing e muito mais. Veja por que as empresas de SaaS crescem com o PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole é uma empresa de Hashtag Analytics e Social Media Analytics que fornece dados em tempo real com rastreamento de hashtag para Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Descubra como a Meltwater ajuda as equipes de relações públicas e marketing a monitorar a cobertura da mídia em notícias e mídias sociais e a aprimorar o gerenciamento da marca.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Marcas prósperas são construídas com embaixadores. Software completo de gerenciamento de embaixadores de marca que se integra ao Shopify, Amazon e WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Plataforma de marketing influenciador Affable permite que marcas globais, agências e marcas de comércio eletrônico D2C encontrem influenciadores, gerenciem campanhas e meçam o ROI com facilidade! Influenciadores verificados. Mais de 100 clientes.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infraestrutura de crescimento para comércio eletrônico. Junte-se a milhares de empresas que usam o software de inteligência e execução de mídia de varejo da Perpetua para escalar o crescimento de forma lucrativa na Amazon, Walmart, Instacart e outros mercados.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Otimize a jornada digital do cliente. A plataforma unificada de software de experiência do cliente e software de gerenciamento de mídia social da Emplifi preenche a lacuna CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solução completa para capacitar o marketing de seu influenciador. Gerencie todo o ciclo de vida de suas campanhas de marketing de influenciadores.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr é o sistema de registro para marketing influenciador baseado em dados que os profissionais de marketing usam para investir nas estratégias certas, otimizar campanhas e dimensionar programas.
Skeepers
octoly.com
A principal plataforma de marketing influenciador A Octoly ajuda as marcas a aumentar sua visibilidade, construir confiança e impulsionar as vendas, conectando microinfluenciadores e consumidores avaliados em grande escala. As marcas aproveitam nossa comunidade selecionada para criar postagens em m...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Na StarNgage, acreditamos que o conteúdo visual distribuído socialmente é o futuro da publicidade. Está acontecendo agora no Instagram e queremos ajudar as marcas nessa aventura e vencer no Instagram. Esta plataforma permite que as marcas meçam seu esforço de marketing no Instagram e envolvam influe...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks é uma premiada plataforma de marketing influenciador e corporação B certificada que impulsiona o comércio social com criadores e as principais marcas de consumo do mundo. A tecnologia proprietária da MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, fornece correspondência estratégica de criadores para ma...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero é o poderoso software de marketing de afiliados, influenciadores e referências, tudo em um. A partir de apenas $ 49, o GrowthHero cresce com você! Ferramentas totalmente flexíveis para o seu sucesso: - Portal de parceiros com etiqueta branca, personalização total sem necessidade de código...
Influence.co
influence.co
Tudo que você precisa para ter sucesso como criador. Junte-se à primeira rede profissional desenvolvida para influenciadores e criadores. Crie seu perfil hoje para ganhar dinheiro, aprender uns com os outros e conhecer pessoas por meio de comunidades.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Plataforma nº 1 de conteúdo gerado pelo usuário para criar e publicar campanhas UGC em diferentes pontos de contato de marketing. A plataforma UGC perfeita para aumentar a confiança da marca, o reconhecimento, o envolvimento do usuário e as vendas com sucesso.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr é uma das principais empresas de marketing influenciadoras, conectando os influenciadores e embaixadores de marcas certos às principais marcas. Visite nosso site hoje.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag paga - encontre criadores, lance campanhas e execute listas de permissões de criadores - em uma plataforma. O marketing de influenciadores agora é seguro, fácil e rápido.
Audiense
audiense.com
Tudo o que você precisa para entender o público e obter melhores resultados de marketing, resultados de mídia social, resultados de influenciadores, estratégias de mídia, estratégias de crescimento ou retorno sobre gastos com publicidade. Coloque a segmentação do consumidor e os insights culturais ...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Impulsione as vendas por meio do Creator Marketing. Marketing de influência, programas de afiliados, gerenciamento de criadores, conteúdo gerado pelo usuário, embaixadores da marca: construa parcerias valiosas para expandir seus negócios.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold é a plataforma de marketing de influenciadores preferida do Canadá, conectando marcas com mais de 9.000 microinfluenciadores locais. Simplifique o gerenciamento de campanhas, a revisão de conteúdo e os pagamentos de influenciadores. Beneficie-se de nossas soluções personalizadas, incluindo ca...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN é uma solução de software baseada em dados de marketing de influência que otimiza o fluxo de trabalho e as estratégias de marketing de seu influenciador. Dedicamo-nos a Grandes e Médias Empresas e Grupos. Em cada etapa do marketing de influenciadores, temos soluções para você: ◾ Identifique...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre é uma plataforma abrangente de influenciadores alimentada por IA que permite que milhões de influenciadores se conectem com marcas globais para colaborações poderosas. E melhor ainda – o Atisfyre é totalmente GRATUITO para influenciadores. A Atisfyre nasceu da nossa paixão em revolucionar e...