Alternativas - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude é um assistente de IA de última geração para suas tarefas, não importa a escala.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Voiceover AI e gerador de vídeo AI. Produza seu próximo conteúdo audiovisual profissional sem gastar dinheiro com contratação de atores, câmeras ou equipamentos de áudio
AfforAI
afforai.com
Seu segundo cérebro para maximizar a produtividade. Afforai é um chatbot de IA que pesquisa, resume e traduz informações de várias fontes para produzir pesquisas confiáveis. Alimente longos documentos de pesquisa com pilhas de requisitos de conformidade e extraia as principais descobertas que você ...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn simplifica a limpeza, etiquetagem e visualização dos comentários dos clientes - tudo em um só lugar. Alimentado por Inteligência Artificial de ponta.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...