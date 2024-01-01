Alternativas - HeyLink.me
Pictory
pictory.ai
A poderosa IA do Pictory permite que você crie e edite vídeos de qualidade profissional usando texto, sem a necessidade de habilidades técnicas ou download de software.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
O vidIQ ajuda você a adquirir as ferramentas e o conhecimento necessários para aumentar seu público com mais rapidez no YouTube e em outros lugares.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea é a ferramenta definitiva de pesquisa de produtos de comércio eletrônico. Minea rastreia todos os anúncios em todas as redes. Anúncios do Facebook, posicionamento de produtos influenciadores, Snapspy, todas as redes são rastreadas. Pare de pagar 149 € ao Adspy por uma rede e descubra o Minea.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl permite que pequenas empresas criem vídeos animados, colagens, apresentações de slides e postagens de imagens estáticas em camadas com aparência profissional em minutos, bem como agendem ou postem instantaneamente no Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter e YouTube. Tudo com aplicativos de nave...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! Gere e compartilhe vídeos, carrosséis e postagens de imagem única com IA na linguagem de sua marca.
Bio Link
bio.link
Um link de biografia permite que você crie links para todas as suas páginas – sites, loja, blog, postagens sociais, vídeos, qualquer coisa – tornando mais fácil para o seu público descobrir todo o seu conteúdo. Plataformas como Instagram, Twitter e TikTok permitem apenas um link na biograf...
Submagic
submagic.co
Eleve seus vídeos com legendas baseadas em IA 🚀 Legendas fáceis com emojis perfeitos e palavras-chave destacadas de forma inteligente, todas geradas por IA.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Plug-ins de feed de mídia social totalmente personalizáveis para WordPress. Exiba seus feeds do Facebook, Instagram, Twitter e YouTube – com a confiança de 1,3 milhão de usuários.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Automação de mídia social para sites e blogs WordPress. Publique automaticamente, compartilhe novamente, poste cruzadamente e agende automaticamente seu conteúdo em várias plataformas sociais, como Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest e muito mais. Compartilhe automaticamente seu conte...
Inflact
inflact.com
KIT DE FERRAMENTAS DE MARKETING PARA INSTAGRAM Adapte sua conta do Instagram para negócios com ferramentas inteligentes – crie um público-alvo, interaja com clientes e planeje conteúdo. Ajude clientes em potencial a descobrir seus produtos e a fidelizar a marca em três etapas.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Crie vídeos sociais envolventes e pequenos em segundos a partir do seu blog com legendas baseadas em IA.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automatize e otimize sua publicidade no Facebook.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Execute transmissões ao vivo interativas. LiveReacting ajuda você a obter mais seguidores e engajamento adicionando vídeos pré-gravados, jogos, contagens regressivas e enquetes ao seu stream.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Proteja suas operações de mídia e evite gastos errados com publicidade - Detecção eficiente de anomalias para compradores de mídia, protegendo suas campanhas contra desperdício de gastos e maximizando o ROI. Orçamento errado? Segmentação errada? Conta hackeada? Esses são apenas alguns exemplos das ...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting é uma ferramenta de segmentação de interesses do Facebook que ajuda os anunciantes a encontrar milhares de interesses ocultos no Facebook.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio é uma startup liderada e pertencente a uma mulher negra. É um dos 3 criadores do espaço Link-in-Bio e: * é o segundo maior serviço link-in-bio do mundo em termos de criadores/usuários; *inclui os domínios: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at e Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio é o URL de link na bio mais popular e mais forte e ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page permite que você venda no link da sua biografia. Com integrações com Stripe e Paypal, você pode coletar doações de fãs, solicitações pagas, vender produtos e assinaturas de conteúdo exclusivo.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed é um agregador de mídia social que coleta e exibe conteúdo envolvente gerado pelo usuário de qualquer rede de mídia social, como Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb e 21+ Networks. O conteúdo selecionado é então incorporado por meio de widgets como um mural...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface é uma ferramenta SaaS para marcas executarem campanhas de marketing de influência, defesa de funcionários e clientes por meio de uma única plataforma para maximizar o ROI de marketing. Keepface está crescendo rapidamente nos EUA, MENA e Ásia, com cerca de 400.000 influenciadores registrados...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 ajuda as marcas a turbinar seus fluxos de trabalho de criadores. O conjunto de soluções líderes do setor da galleri5 em análise, marketing e comércio conta com a confiança de marcas como H&M, MANGO, Nautica e Myntra, permitindo que dezenas de milhares de criadores monetizem seu talento ao l...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory é uma empresa de tecnologia de marketing de ponta, fornecendo o pacote líder de marketing mobile-first. A solução pronta para uso permite que as empresas elevem o nível de suas campanhas de marketing, dando-lhes o poder de cativar, envolver e converter pessoas importantes para seus negócios,...
Curator
curator.io
A maneira mais fácil de adicionar um feed social ao seu site gratuitamente Curator é um agregador de mídia social gratuito e eterno que ajuda você a coletar e exibir conteúdo. Configure seu feed em menos de 5 minutos.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI cria comentários para você envolver clientes potenciais no LinkedIn em grande escala. Economize horas escrevendo comentários para atrair seus clientes potenciais e obter conversões mais rápidas com cada ponto de contato adicionado.