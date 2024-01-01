Alternativas - Gyft
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, a plataforma de envio líder, ajuda as empresas a se destacarem, oferecendo-lhes novas maneiras de interagir com os clientes ao longo da jornada do comprador.
Wellable
wellable.co
A plataforma de bem-estar da Wellable ajuda as organizações a criar programas envolventes de bem-estar para os funcionários, elevar a experiência dos funcionários e transformar culturas
Tremendous
tremendous.com
Envie pagamentos digitais internacionalmente em grande escala. Entrega instantânea, resgate sem frustrações, centenas de opções de recompensa. Compre, envie, rastreie, gerencie e marque seus pagamentos em nossa plataforma fácil de usar.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot é a plataforma líder em gamificação e criatividade para líderes de capacitação de vendas. Gerencie facilmente orçamentos de milhões de dólares, envie milhares de recompensas em segundos e dê à sua equipe o melhor presente de todos, o poder de escolher seu prêmio. Acompanhe o engajamen...
&Open
andopen.co
Melhores presentes para empresas que se importam. Cultive relacionamentos e construa lealdade nas equipes de vendas, marketing, RH e CX.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy é uma plataforma de presentes empresariais completa, que usa o poder da experiência e do prazer para conectar pessoas ao redor do mundo.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU cria experiências de produto excepcionais que ajudam a elevar sua marca. Nós projetamos, fornecemos, fabricamos e distribuímos produtos personalizados de qualidade... e cara, somos rápidos. Orgulhamo-nos de ser o seu parceiro ideal para todas as suas necessidades de brindes personalizados na...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift é uma plataforma de presentes que foi desenvolvida tendo em mente presentes programáticos contínuos. Compre, armazene e configure tudo de uma vez e aumente o engajamento em minutos. Nossa solução foi formada em torno de 3 pilares - uma enorme variedade de produtos para garantir a sati...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp é a única plataforma de gerenciamento de brindes de ponta a ponta. Acreditamos que os brindes são incrivelmente poderosos, mas também incrivelmente complicados de usar. Tudo o que fazemos tem como objetivo tornar o processo de criação e envio de brindes o mais simples possível. Nossa platafor...
Stadium
bystadium.com
O Stadium torna os presentes, recompensas e brindes de grupos globais simples e pessoais, não importa a escala ou a distância. Permitimos que seus destinatários em todo o mundo escolham o que desejam e para onde enviar, eliminando suposições e maximizando o impacto de cada troca. Esteja você agradec...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
A NeoCurrency fornece e fornece aos clientes em todo o mundo recompensas digitais de um catálogo exclusivo com as principais marcas, opções pré-pagas e outras opções semelhantes a dinheiro em 24 moedas diferentes em 36 países. NeoCurrency é um fornecedor independente de recompensas e prêmios digitai...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S é uma plataforma tecnológica que revoluciona a forma como as empresas orientadas para a distribuição interagem com os seus parceiros de canal. Através de soluções de ponta e de uma abordagem baseada em dados, a O4S capacita as empresas a direcionar e incentivar com precisão parceiros de canal de...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode é a plataforma de vantagens para clientes para empresas que desejam lançar rapidamente um programa de vantagens para clientes altamente envolvente. A Paylode permite que as empresas forneçam um programa abrangente de vantagens para seus clientes em uma fração do tempo e do custo necessários ...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI é uma plataforma inovadora de presentes corporativos. Utilizamos tecnologia de IA para automatizar o processo de presentes em massa e personalizar cada presente para cada um de seus destinatários. Mostre apreço e envolva seus funcionários e clientes com presentes personalizados seleciona...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce é uma plataforma de presentes habilitada para IA que ajuda as empresas a construir relacionamentos, acelerar vendas e aumentar o reconhecimento da marca por meio de presentes personalizados. As equipes de marketing, vendas e clientes usam o Alyce para abrir as portas para novos negócios e nutr...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard é o cartão de grupo perfeito para ocasiões especiais. Comemore alguém com um cartão de grupo online cheio de mensagens, GIFs, fotos e vídeos!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Compre, envie e rastreie cartões-presente digitais para seus programas de recompensa e incentivo.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Infraestrutura de recompensas, incentivos, benefícios e pagamentos para empresas. Milhares de empresas de todos os tamanhos, desde start-ups até grandes empresas, usam a moeda comercial da Xoxoday para enviar recompensas, vantagens, incentivos e desembolsar pagamentos.