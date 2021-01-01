Alternativas - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo é um software de gerenciamento de negócios que inclui CRM, e-commerce, faturamento, contabilidade, manufatura, armazém, gerenciamento de projetos e gerenciamento de estoque. A versão comunitária é um software livre, licenciado sob a GNU LGPLv3. Existe também uma versão proprietária “Enterprise”...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (anteriormente Sendinblue) ajuda você a expandir seus negócios. Construa relacionamentos com clientes por e-mail, SMS, chat e muito mais. Use as ferramentas que você precisa, quando precisar delas. Experimente Grátis.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Líder mundial em notificações push móveis, Web Push e mensagens no aplicativo. Confiável por 800 mil empresas para enviar 5 bilhões de notificações push por dia.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
A GetResponse oferece uma plataforma online para software de email marketing, criador de landing pages, hospedagem de webinars e muito mais. Experimente 30 dias grátis sem cartão de crédito!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Automatize seu marketing e combine todos os canais de entrega em uma plataforma: e-mail, notificações push na web, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Experimente o AWeber gratuitamente hoje e obtenha todas as soluções para aumentar sua lista de e-mail, interagir com seu público e aumentar as vendas. Não é necessário cartão de crédito.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Torne seu aplicativo social. Do Reddit ao Paytm e ao Headspace, todos os aplicativos amados prosperam com o apoio de uma comunidade forte. Aproxime-se do seu adicionando chat, voz ou vídeo ao seu aplicativo.
Courier
courier.com
Courier é a maneira mais inteligente de projetar e entregar notificações. Projete uma vez e entregue em qualquer canal – e-mail, Slack, SMS, push e muito mais – por meio de uma API.
Customer.io
customer.io
Acione e-mail, push, SMS, webhooks e muito mais com Customer.io. Obtenha controle sobre dados comportamentais para personalizar a comunicação com o cliente e impulsionar o envolvimento. Comece gratuitamente.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
E-mail marketing de comércio eletrônico, e-mails automatizados e SMS - mude para Omnisend e aumente suas vendas sem aumentar sua carga de trabalho.
Braze
braze.com
Promova experiências relevantes e personalizadas do cliente em tempo real.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap é uma empresa de gerenciamento do ciclo de vida do cliente e marketing móvel baseada em SaaS com sede em Mountain View, Califórnia. Fundada em maio de 2013, fornece análises de aplicativos móveis e produtos de engajamento de usuários para mais de 8.000 pessoas, incluindo Sony, Vodafone, Ca...
Sender
sender.net
Construa a ponte entre suas listas de e-mail e a receita. O Sender permite que você mantenha contato com seus clientes de maneira rápida e fácil e expanda seus negócios - gastando muito menos.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage é uma solução completa que consiste em análises poderosas de clientes, envolvimento automatizado entre canais e personalização baseada em IA.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
O único CDXP sem código, orientado por IA, com canais de execução de marketing hiperpersonalizados integrados e construídos nativamente.
User.com
user.com
User.com é um software avançado de automação de marketing e vendas. Ajudamos as empresas a otimizar processos internos e a expandir seus negócios com mais rapidez.
Contlo
contlo.com
Diga Olá ao Marketing Generativo Autônomo. Contlo é uma plataforma de marketing de última geração, construída para o primeiro mundo da IA. Desenvolvido pelo modelo de IA da sua marca e agentes de IA autônomos.
Iterable
iterable.com
Conecte-se com seus clientes como se você realmente os conhecesse. Iterable é uma plataforma de marketing cross-channel que potencializa experiências unificadas do cliente e permite que você crie, otimize e avalie cada interação ao longo de toda a jornada do cliente.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
A plataforma de experiência digital criada para o comércio. As soluções Bloomreach combinam o poder dos dados unificados de clientes e produtos com a velocidade e a escala da IA e da tomada de decisões preditivas, para que você possa oferecer experiências mágicas que convertem em qualquer canal e ...
Airship
airship.com
Entregue mensagens significativas em todas as fases do ciclo de vida do cliente com a Plataforma de Engajamento do Cliente desenvolvida para marcas empresariais. Saber mais.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
O Connectly permite que as empresas criem e enviem facilmente campanhas de marketing automatizadas, interativas e personalizadas por meio do WhatsApp em grande escala. Isso promove uma conversa bidirecional (ao contrário de SMS e e-mail), onde prospects e clientes podem escolher sua jornada de compr...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Software de automação de e-mail que inspira engajamento. Envolva seu público de e-mail com conteúdo personalizado que gera conversões. A Upland Adestra é fornecedora líder global de e-mail de marketing em primeira pessoa e soluções de marketing de ciclo de vida para marcas globais e em crescimento...
Truepush
truepush.com
Envie notificações push gratuitas ilimitadas e monetize com anúncios push usando a ferramenta Truepush. Adicione um canal de receita adicional ao seu site com nossos anúncios push. Economize até US$ 1.200/mês ao envolver seus usuários com a ferramenta Truepush.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Amplifique a retenção com notificações push de IA. A única plataforma de inteligência de notificações push sem SDK.
Knock
knock.app
Infraestrutura de notificações para desenvolvedores. Knock é uma infraestrutura de notificações flexível e confiável, desenvolvida para crescer com você.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Maximize o envolvimento do cliente construindo relacionamentos duradouros e valiosos por meio de mensagens multicanais otimizadas e orquestração de campanhas.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier para notificações. Engagespot ajuda os desenvolvedores a criar notificações de produtos multicanais com uma única API. Com o Engagespot, você pode: * Integre vários canais de notificação, como e-mail, aplicativo, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack etc. ao seu produto em minutos. * Editor de modelos...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Ofereça a próxima geração de experiência do cliente, diretamente no seu aplicativo. Atomic.io é a sua ferramenta de engajamento do cliente no aplicativo, permitindo que você envie rapidamente mensagens acionáveis e hiperpersonalizadas para seus clientes dentro do seu canal mais seguro – seu aplica...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare é uma plataforma líder e poderosa de envolvimento do cliente que ajuda as marcas a (re)engajar seu público, esclarecer o comportamento do cliente e aumentar as conversões. Uma única ferramenta, com canais App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS e Mobile Wallet, para entregar mensagens e interações...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain é uma plataforma completa de marketing para web e dispositivos móveis, que ajuda aplicativos móveis e da web a obter mais usuários e melhorar o envolvimento em uma única plataforma. 200 bilhões de dólares gastos até 2020, apenas para fazer você baixar aplicativos, e 75% deles nunca abrem o a...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial é uma verdadeira plataforma de marketing que capacita as marcas a automatizar totalmente suas estratégias de marketing e transformar a forma como trabalham. Projetado com uma abordagem centrada no cliente, o Cordial combina flexibilidade avançada de dados com automações adaptativas sofistica...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert é uma plataforma multicanal de engajamento do cliente que oferece suporte a notificações push na web, notificações de aplicativos para Android e iOS, além de mensagens no local. Habilitado com arquitetura líder de classe, PushAlert ajuda as empresas a interagir com seu público, enviando no...
cmercury
cmercury.com
A plataforma de marketing por e-mail alimentada por IA da cmercury com recursos estendidos de marketing omnicanal ajuda você com aquisições, retenções e engajamentos de clientes em canais de e-mail, dispositivos móveis e web