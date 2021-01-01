WebCatalog

Alternativas - GoZen

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo é um software de gerenciamento de negócios que inclui CRM, e-commerce, faturamento, contabilidade, manufatura, armazém, gerenciamento de projetos e gerenciamento de estoque. A versão comunitária é um software livre, licenciado sob a GNU LGPLv3. Existe também uma versão proprietária “Enterprise”...

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo (anteriormente Sendinblue) ajuda você a expandir seus negócios. Construa relacionamentos com clientes por e-mail, SMS, chat e muito mais. Use as ferramentas que você precisa, quando precisar delas. Experimente Grátis.

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

Líder mundial em notificações push móveis, Web Push e mensagens no aplicativo. Confiável por 800 mil empresas para enviar 5 bilhões de notificações push por dia.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

A GetResponse oferece uma plataforma online para software de email marketing, criador de landing pages, hospedagem de webinars e muito mais. Experimente 30 dias grátis sem cartão de crédito!

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Automatize seu marketing e combine todos os canais de entrega em uma plataforma: e-mail, notificações push na web, SMS, Viber. © 2021

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Experimente o AWeber gratuitamente hoje e obtenha todas as soluções para aumentar sua lista de e-mail, interagir com seu público e aumentar as vendas. Não é necessário cartão de crédito.

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Torne seu aplicativo social. Do Reddit ao Paytm e ao Headspace, todos os aplicativos amados prosperam com o apoio de uma comunidade forte. Aproxime-se do seu adicionando chat, voz ou vídeo ao seu aplicativo.

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Courier é a maneira mais inteligente de projetar e entregar notificações. Projete uma vez e entregue em qualquer canal – e-mail, Slack, SMS, push e muito mais – por meio de uma API.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Acione e-mail, push, SMS, webhooks e muito mais com Customer.io. Obtenha controle sobre dados comportamentais para personalizar a comunicação com o cliente e impulsionar o envolvimento. Comece gratuitamente.

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

E-mail marketing de comércio eletrônico, e-mails automatizados e SMS - mude para Omnisend e aumente suas vendas sem aumentar sua carga de trabalho.

Braze

Braze

braze.com

Promova experiências relevantes e personalizadas do cliente em tempo real.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap é uma empresa de gerenciamento do ciclo de vida do cliente e marketing móvel baseada em SaaS com sede em Mountain View, Califórnia. Fundada em maio de 2013, fornece análises de aplicativos móveis e produtos de engajamento de usuários para mais de 8.000 pessoas, incluindo Sony, Vodafone, Ca...

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Construa a ponte entre suas listas de e-mail e a receita. O Sender permite que você mantenha contato com seus clientes de maneira rápida e fácil e expanda seus negócios - gastando muito menos.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage é uma solução completa que consiste em análises poderosas de clientes, envolvimento automatizado entre canais e personalização baseada em IA.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

O único CDXP sem código, orientado por IA, com canais de execução de marketing hiperpersonalizados integrados e construídos nativamente.

User.com

User.com

user.com

User.com é um software avançado de automação de marketing e vendas. Ajudamos as empresas a otimizar processos internos e a expandir seus negócios com mais rapidez.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Diga Olá ao Marketing Generativo Autônomo. Contlo é uma plataforma de marketing de última geração, construída para o primeiro mundo da IA. Desenvolvido pelo modelo de IA da sua marca e agentes de IA autônomos.

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Conecte-se com seus clientes como se você realmente os conhecesse. Iterable é uma plataforma de marketing cross-channel que potencializa experiências unificadas do cliente e permite que você crie, otimize e avalie cada interação ao longo de toda a jornada do cliente.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

A plataforma de experiência digital criada para o comércio. As soluções Bloomreach combinam o poder dos dados unificados de clientes e produtos com a velocidade e a escala da IA ​​e da tomada de decisões preditivas, para que você possa oferecer experiências mágicas que convertem em qualquer canal e ...

Airship

Airship

airship.com

Entregue mensagens significativas em todas as fases do ciclo de vida do cliente com a Plataforma de Engajamento do Cliente desenvolvida para marcas empresariais. Saber mais.

Connectly.ai

Connectly.ai

connectly.ai

O Connectly permite que as empresas criem e enviem facilmente campanhas de marketing automatizadas, interativas e personalizadas por meio do WhatsApp em grande escala. Isso promove uma conversa bidirecional (ao contrário de SMS e e-mail), onde prospects e clientes podem escolher sua jornada de compr...

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

Software de automação de e-mail que inspira engajamento. Envolva seu público de e-mail com conteúdo personalizado que gera conversões. A Upland Adestra é fornecedora líder global de e-mail de marketing em primeira pessoa e soluções de marketing de ciclo de vida para marcas globais e em crescimento...

Truepush

Truepush

truepush.com

Envie notificações push gratuitas ilimitadas e monetize com anúncios push usando a ferramenta Truepush. Adicione um canal de receita adicional ao seu site com nossos anúncios push. Economize até US$ 1.200/mês ao envolver seus usuários com a ferramenta Truepush.

ngrow

ngrow

ngrow.ai

Amplifique a retenção com notificações push de IA. A única plataforma de inteligência de notificações push sem SDK.

Knock

Knock

knock.app

Infraestrutura de notificações para desenvolvedores. Knock é uma infraestrutura de notificações flexível e confiável, desenvolvida para crescer com você.

Leanplum

Leanplum

leanplum.com

Maximize o envolvimento do cliente construindo relacionamentos duradouros e valiosos por meio de mensagens multicanais otimizadas e orquestração de campanhas.

Ocamba

Ocamba

ocamba.com

The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging

NotificationAPI

NotificationAPI

notificationapi.com

NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.

Nashpush

Nashpush

nashpush.com

Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...

MonRays

MonRays

monetizationrays.com

MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...

MaxTraffic

MaxTraffic

maxtraffic.com

Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.

indigitall

indigitall

indigitall.com

indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...

FoxPush

FoxPush

foxpush.com

Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.

FlareLane

FlareLane

flarelane.com

FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...

Catapush

Catapush

catapush.com

Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...

WonderPush

WonderPush

wonderpush.com

Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...

Subscribers

Subscribers

subscribers.com

Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...

PushPad

PushPad

pushpad.xyz

Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.

Noviclick

Noviclick

noviclick.com

Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...

Notix

Notix

notix.co

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...

Feedify

Feedify

feedify.net

Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.

AutomateWoo

AutomateWoo

automatewoo.com

Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.

AdOperator

AdOperator

adoperator.com

AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...

NotifyVisitors

NotifyVisitors

notifyvisitors.com

Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.

Larapush

Larapush

larapush.com

LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...

PushPushGo

PushPushGo

pushpushgo.com

Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.

SmartPush

SmartPush

smartpush.ai

SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...

MagicBell

MagicBell

magicbell.com

MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...

Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh

pushwoosh.com

Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...

Gravitec

Gravitec

gravitec.net

Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...

Kumulos

Kumulos

kumulos.com

With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...

PushEngage

PushEngage

pushengage.com

Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...

Engagespot

Engagespot

engagespot.co

Zapier para notificações. Engagespot ajuda os desenvolvedores a criar notificações de produtos multicanais com uma única API. Com o Engagespot, você pode: * Integre vários canais de notificação, como e-mail, aplicativo, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack etc. ao seu produto em minutos. * Editor de modelos...

Atomic.io

Atomic.io

atomic.io

Ofereça a próxima geração de experiência do cliente, diretamente no seu aplicativo. Atomic.io é a sua ferramenta de engajamento do cliente no aplicativo, permitindo que você envie rapidamente mensagens acionáveis ​​e hiperpersonalizadas para seus clientes dentro do seu canal mais seguro – seu aplica...

Notificare

Notificare

notificare.com

Notificare é uma plataforma líder e poderosa de envolvimento do cliente que ajuda as marcas a (re)engajar seu público, esclarecer o comportamento do cliente e aumentar as conversões. Uma única ferramenta, com canais App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS e Mobile Wallet, para entregar mensagens e interações...

Appgain.io

Appgain.io

appgain.io

Appgain é uma plataforma completa de marketing para web e dispositivos móveis, que ajuda aplicativos móveis e da web a obter mais usuários e melhorar o envolvimento em uma única plataforma. 200 bilhões de dólares gastos até 2020, apenas para fazer você baixar aplicativos, e 75% deles nunca abrem o a...

Cordial

Cordial

cordial.com

Cordial é uma verdadeira plataforma de marketing que capacita as marcas a automatizar totalmente suas estratégias de marketing e transformar a forma como trabalham. Projetado com uma abordagem centrada no cliente, o Cordial combina flexibilidade avançada de dados com automações adaptativas sofistica...

PushAlert

PushAlert

pushalert.co

PushAlert é uma plataforma multicanal de engajamento do cliente que oferece suporte a notificações push na web, notificações de aplicativos para Android e iOS, além de mensagens no local. Habilitado com arquitetura líder de classe, PushAlert ajuda as empresas a interagir com seu público, enviando no...

cmercury

cmercury

cmercury.com

A plataforma de marketing por e-mail alimentada por IA da cmercury com recursos estendidos de marketing omnicanal ajuda você com aquisições, retenções e engajamentos de clientes em canais de e-mail, dispositivos móveis e web

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.