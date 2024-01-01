Alimentos e Bebidas - Aplicativos mais populares - Estados Unidos
DoorDash
doordash.com
Instacart
instacart.com
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
McDonald's
mcdonalds.com
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Starbucks
starbucks.com
Domino's
dominos.com
Allrecipes
allrecipes.com
Taco Bell
tacobell.com
Pizza Hut
pizzahut.com
NYT Cooking
cooking.nytimes.com
Tasty
tasty.co
Google Food
food.google.com
Lifesum
lifesum.com
Postmates
postmates.com
OpenTable
opentable.com
Taste of Home
tasteofhome.com
Chick-fil-A
chick-fil-a.com
Food Network
foodnetwork.com
Wendy's
wendys.com
Resy
resy.com
Seamless
seamless.com
HelloFresh
hellofresh.com
Burger King
bk.com
MyRecipes
myrecipes.com
Betty Crocker
bettycrocker.com
Papa Johns
papajohns.com
Chilis
chilis.com
Wine.com
wine.com
AI Recipe Generator
recipes.lionix.io
CookUnity
cookunity.com
Restaurant Guru
restaurantguru.com
Crumbl Cookies
crumblcookies.com
Simply Recipes
simplyrecipes.com
MyFoodDiary
myfooddiary.com
Thrive Market
thrivemarket.com
Total Wine
totalwine.com
Dinnerly
dinnerly.com
Zomato
zomato.com
Swiggy
swiggy.com
PBS Food
pbs.org
Whataburger
whataburger.com
Slice
slicelife.com
ChefGPT
chefgpt.xyz
The Kitchn
thekitchn.com
The Swiss Colony
swisscolony.com
Wolt
wolt.com
foodpanda Philippines
foodpanda.ph
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Delish
delish.com
Drizly
drizly.com
Factor75
factor75.com
talabat
talabat.com
Glovo
glovoapp.com
BabaSelo.com
babaselo.com
Tock
exploretock.com
Sprouts
sprouts.com
Human Interest
humaninterest.com
Fever
feverup.com