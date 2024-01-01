Alternativas - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
Reinvente a forma como você se conecta com seus clientes. ManyChat permite que você interaja com seu cliente 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana - aproveite o poder da automação de marketing hoje mesmo!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
Automatize seu atendimento ao cliente com ChatBot e nunca perca a chance de vender ou ajudar seus clientes. Construa seus próprios chatbots do zero, sem necessidade de habilidades técnicas!
Drift
drift.com
Drift é a nova forma como as empresas compram das empresas. Experimente nossas ferramentas conversacionais de marketing e vendas projetadas para tornar a compra mais fácil hoje, totalmente gratuita.
Botpress
botpress.com
Crie chatbots ChatGPT, surpreendentemente rápido 🚀. O primeiro construtor de chatbot de próxima geração desenvolvido com OpenAI. Crie bots do tipo ChatGPT para seu projeto ou negócio realizar tarefas. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel é a plataforma de bot líder para a criação de chatbots de IA para o Facebook. Aprenda como criar um bot do Facebook Messenger de forma rápida e fácil - sem necessidade de codificação.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox é um espaço de trabalho sem código que revela o poder do WhatsApp para expandir seus negócios com caixa de entrada compartilhada, chatbot sem código do WhatsApp, transmissões do WhatsApp e muito mais
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified ajuda as empresas a gerar pipeline com mais rapidez. Aproveite seu maior ativo - seu site - para identificar seus visitantes mais valiosos, iniciar conversas de vendas instantaneamente, agendar reuniões, converter tráfego externo e pago e descobrir sinais de intenção de compra.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Transforme visualizações de página em clientes. Reconheça as Empresas que estão atualmente navegando no seu site e transforme-as em clientes!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
A plataforma colaborativa para construir agentes de IA. As equipes usam o Voiceflow para projetar, testar e lançar agentes de IA de chat ou voz — juntos, mais rápido e em escala.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Automatize as interações com seus clientes e funcionários em mais de 135 idiomas e em mais de 35 canais para fornecer resultados práticos a custos mais baixos.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
IA de conversação que é tudo menos artificial. Crie conexões significativas e personalizadas com seus clientes e, ao mesmo tempo, forneça resultados reais para o seu negócio.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
O IBM Cognos Analytics atua como seu copiloto confiável para negócios com o objetivo de torná-lo mais inteligente, mais rápido e mais confiante em suas decisões orientadas por dados. O IBM Cognos Analytics oferece a cada usuário — seja cientista de dados, analista de negócios ou especialista não-TI ...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefine CX com IA generativa e PNL, criando jornadas dinâmicas do cliente em canais de mensagens. Nossa plataforma CX low-code/no-code combina Assistente Digital e Automação Inteligente de Processos, oferecendo interações personalizadas e orientadas a objetivos. Ele vai além de respostas pla...