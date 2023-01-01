Bidhive
Site: bidhive.com
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives with a single source of critical win-loss insights for analysis and reporting. The benefits of using a platform such as Bidhive include efficiency gains to provide return on bidding investment, and better insights to inform bidding strategy. Bidhive provides complete oversight of the formal bid process end-to-end, with: - best practice tools and templates to guide strategy, information gathering and proposal development - timeline, milestone scheduling and status updates to streamline the management multiple bids simultaneously, and - reporting insights that provide visibility into win rates, contract award values and business line performance.
