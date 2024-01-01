Alternativas - Alight
ADP
adp.com
A ADP oferece soluções on-line de folha de pagamento e RH líderes do setor, além de impostos, conformidade, administração de benefícios e muito mais. Obtenha o melhor com ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits é uma empresa com sede nos Estados Unidos que oferece software baseado em nuvem como serviço para empresas de gestão de seus recursos humanos, com foco particular em ajudá-las com cobertura de seguro saúde. Zenefits foi fundada em 2013. Está sediada em São Francisco .
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.