Alternatywy - Yotpo

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye to kompleksowa platforma obsługi klienta. Ponad 60 000 firm różnej wielkości korzysta codziennie z BirdEye, aby można je było znaleźć w Internecie dzięki recenzjom, być wybieranymi przez klientów za pomocą wiadomości tekstowych i być najlepszą firmą dzięki narzędziom do ankiet i analiz.

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Najłatwiejszy sposób na zdobycie większej liczby recenzji i budowanie swojej reputacji. Twórz szum w mediach społecznościowych, ulepszaj swoje SEO i zdobywaj większą sprzedaż.

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...

Mention Me

mention-me.com

More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...

Synup

synup.com

Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence to platforma głosowa dla klientów, która automatyzuje dowody społecznościowe dla zespołów GTM, generując zweryfikowane studia przypadków, referencje i statystyki w ciągu kilku minut. Korzystając z ankiet i recenzji stron trzecich, UserEvidence stale zbiera opinie na wszystkich etapach p...

