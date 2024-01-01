Alternatywy - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
Potężna sztuczna inteligencja Pictory umożliwia tworzenie i edytowanie filmów o profesjonalnej jakości przy użyciu tekstu, bez konieczności posiadania umiejętności technicznych ani pobierania oprogramowania.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl umożliwia małym firmom tworzenie profesjonalnie wyglądających filmów animowanych, kolaży, pokazów slajdów i warstwowych postów ze statycznymi obrazami w ciągu kilku minut, a także planowanie lub natychmiastowe publikowanie postów na Facebooku, Instagramie, LinkedIn, Twitterze i YouTube. Wszystk...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Generuj i udostępniaj filmy, karuzele i posty z pojedynczymi obrazami w języku Twojej marki.
Submagic
submagic.co
Podnieś poziom swoich filmów dzięki napisom wspomaganym przez sztuczną inteligencję 🚀 Wygodne napisy z doskonałymi emoji i inteligentnie wyróżnionymi słowami kluczowymi, a wszystko to wygenerowane przez sztuczną inteligencję.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
W pełni konfigurowalne wtyczki mediów społecznościowych dla WordPress. Wyświetlaj swoje kanały na Facebooku, Instagramie, Twitterze i YouTube — zaufało nam 1,3 miliona użytkowników.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...