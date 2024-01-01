Alternatywy - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Największa w Indiach usługa dostawy żywności, wyżywienia i odkrywania restauracji. Lepsze jedzenie dla większej liczby osób.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats to amerykańska platforma do zamawiania i dostawy jedzenia online uruchomiona przez firmę Uber w 2014 roku z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. to amerykańska firma zajmująca się dostawą żywności na żądanie, założona w 2013 roku przez studentów Stanforda: Tony'ego Xu, Stanleya Tanga, Andy'ego Fanga i Evana Moore'a. DoorDash, firma wspierana przez AY Combinator, jest jedną z kilku firm technologicznych, które korzystają z usług...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. to amerykańska platforma do zamawiania i dostawy gotowych potraw online i mobilnie, która łączy gości z lokalnymi restauracjami. Firma ma siedzibę w Chicago w stanie Illinois i została założona w 2004 roku. Od 2019 roku firma miała 19,9 miliona aktywnych użytkowników i 115 000 stowarzys...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Żywność. Rozumiemy. Wszyscy mamy swoje ulubione. Dzięki Deliveroo Twoje ulubione lokalne restauracje i dania na wynos zostaną dostarczone prosto pod Twoje drzwi. Wszystko jest w menu. Od uwielbianych w całym kraju sieci, takich jak KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King i Subway, po lokalne restauracj...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Dokonuj rezerwacji online, czytaj recenzje restauracji od gości i zdobywaj punkty na bezpłatne posiłki. OpenTable to sieć rezerwacji online w czasie rzeczywistym dla eleganckich restauracji.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates to amerykańska firma oferująca lokalną dostawę posiłków przygotowanych w restauracji i innych towarów. Według stanu na luty 2019 r. firma Postmates działa w 2940 miastach USA. Usługa opiera się na aplikacjach na telefony komórkowe i możliwościach Globalnego Systemu Pozycjonowania w celu do...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet ułatwia zarządzanie dostawami na ostatnim etapie. Intuicyjne wyznaczanie tras, wysyłka, śledzenie w czasie rzeczywistym, analityka i wiele więcej.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Po prostu zamów jedzenie za pomocą Just Eat! Masz dziś ochotę na pizzę, sushi lub wegetariańskie? Ciesz się ulubionymi daniami dostarczonymi szybko lub na wynos.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Dostawa i wynos z najlepszych lokalnych restauracji. Śniadania, lunche, kolacje i nie tylko bezpiecznie dostarczane pod Twoje drzwi. Teraz oferuje odbiór i dostawę bezkontaktową.
Seamless
seamless.com
Bezproblemowo to po prostu najłatwiejszy sposób zamówienia jedzenia na dowóz lub na wynos. Na cokolwiek masz ochotę, gdziekolwiek masz na to ochotę, masz to. Żadnych menu, żadnych rozmów telefonicznych, żadnego powtarzania się. Seamless jest częścią portfolio marek Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice to najprostszy sposób na zamówienie ulubionej lokalnej pizzy. Łączymy miliony miłośników pizzy z tysiącami pizzerii w całym kraju.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Zamów dania na wynos online w ponad 2300 lokalnych restauracjach w Just Eat. Zamów pizzę, sushi i wiele więcej z dostawą pod Twoje drzwi!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Dostawa do domu z najlepszych restauracji w Twojej okolicy dostępna jest dzięki Just Eat, nowej nazwie Allo Resto! Zamów teraz!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Silnik logistyczny na żądanie. Zwiększ swoje zamówienia dzięki prawdziwemu oprogramowaniu do zarządzania dostawami na żądanie. Wysyłka, planowanie tras, zarządzanie przesyłkami kurierskimi – wszystko dostosowane do Twoich potrzeb.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow to bezpłatny system zamówień online i aplikacja do zamawiania jedzenia, która pomaga restauracjom nakarmić głodnych klientów.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode umożliwia zrewolucjonizowanie Twojego biznesu spożywczego. Teraz Twoi klienci mogą nie tylko składać zamówienia z dowolnego miejsca, czy to przy stole, w pokoju hotelowym, czy w dowolnym miejscu w Twojej siedzibie, ale mogą płacić Ci online, składać jednoczesne zamówienia i korzystać z wielu ...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho to wiodący program do składania zamówień online dla hurtowych dostawców i punktów sprzedaży żywności. Skorzystaj z Fresho, aby zamawianie hurtowej żywności było proste i bezstresowe.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com to wszechstronna platforma, której niezależne restauracje używają do wspierania swojej obecności cyfrowej. Daje niezależnym restauracjom technologię i supermoc marketingową głównych marek, takich jak Domino's, Chick Fil-A i SweetGreen. Platforma może obsługiwać wszystko, od stron interneto...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Poznaj technologię, dzięki której dzieje się magia restauracji. Od projektu strony internetowej po rozwiązania w zakresie zamówień i płatności online, BentoBox pomaga restauracjom na całym świecie zapewniać lepsze doświadczenia swoim klientom i ich pracownikom.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX to oprogramowanie restauracyjne online zaprojektowane do zamawiania jedzenia online, rezerwacji i zakupu kart podarunkowych.