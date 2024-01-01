Alternatywy - SpeechTexter
Otter
otter.ai
Otter to inteligentna aplikacja do robienia notatek, która umożliwia zapamiętywanie, wyszukiwanie i udostępnianie rozmów głosowych. Otter tworzy inteligentne notatki głosowe, które łączą dźwięk, transkrypcję, identyfikację mówiącego, wbudowane zdjęcia i frazy kluczowe. Pomaga ludziom biznesu, dzienn...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Twórz treści 5 razy szybciej dzięki sztucznej inteligencji. Jasper to najwyższej jakości narzędzie do copywritingu AI z ponad 3000 5-gwiazdkowymi recenzjami. Najlepsze do pisania postów na blogu, treści w mediach społecznościowych i tekstów marketingowych.
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Mowa na tekst — pisanie głosowe i transkrypcja. Rób notatki głosowe za darmo lub automatycznie transkrybuj nagrania audio i wideo na miejscu. Bezpieczne, dokładne i superszybkie.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Ciesz się głosem HD bez szumów tła i echa podczas zdalnych spotkań, podcastów i nagrań. Krisp zapobiega hałaśliwym rozproszeniom, zwiększając produktywność i profesjonalizm.
Notta
notta.ai
Nagrywaj i zamieniaj swój ulubiony podcast, radio z wiadomościami i rozmowami, czat Discord, dźwięk zajęć Zoom na tekst. Możesz odtwarzać nagrania i edytować transkrypcje, dodawać notatki, znaczniki, wstawiać obrazy, aby uchwycić cenne informacje z każdej rozmowy.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Użyj generatora głosu AI Resemble, aby sklonować swój głos za darmo! Twórz głosy AI, które brzmią realistycznie, dzięki oprogramowaniu Resemble do zamiany mowy na mowę w czasie rzeczywistym.
Jammable
jammable.com
Twórz covery AI ze swoimi ulubionymi głosami! Platforma nr 1 do tworzenia wysokiej jakości okładek AI w ciągu kilku sekund!
Hour One
hourone.ai
Twórz treści wideo AI w mniej niż 15 minut. Zamień dowolny tekst, slajdy lub podpowiedzi w profesjonalne filmy prowadzone przez prezentera w ciągu kilku minut. W dowolnym języku
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Uzyskaj dostęp do potężnych modeli sztucznej inteligencji, aby transkrypować i rozumieć mowę Nasz prosty interfejs API udostępnia modele sztucznej inteligencji do rozpoznawania mowy, wykrywania mówcy, podsumowywania mowy i nie tylko. Opieramy się na najnowocześniejszych badaniach nad sztuczną intel...
Shownotes
shownotes.io
Wygeneruj stronę docelową z podsumowaniem, 7 punktami i zapadającym w pamięć cytatem. Transkrypcja pliku audio za pomocą Whisper. Transkrypcja języka francuskiego, niemieckiego, chińskiego i wielu innych. Zamień swoje myśli w post na blogu. Obsługuje Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker i Buzzsprout. Obs...
Gladia
gladia.io
Odblokuj pełny potencjał swoich danych dzięki dodatkom do transkrypcji, transkrypcji i analizy dźwięku AI za pomocą jednego interfejsu API.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Inteligencja ludzka dla przedsiębiorstw. Rozumienie konwersacji Symbl.ai i technologia generatywnej sztucznej inteligencji odblokowują pełny potencjał rozmów międzyludzkich – aby osiągnąć Twoje cele.
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI to platforma wykorzystująca zaawansowane narzędzia AI do usprawnienia produkcji podcastów, oferując takie funkcje, jak szybka transkrypcja, identyfikacja mówcy, generowanie metadanych i umożliwianie interakcji z gospodarzem AI.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Wbuduj Voice AI w swoje aplikacje. Od start-upów po NASA, interfejsy API Deepgram są używane do transkrypcji i rozumienia milionów minut audio każdego dnia. Szybkie, dokładne, skalowalne i ekonomiczne. Wszystko, czego programiści potrzebują, aby budować pewnie i szybciej dostarczać produkty.
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...
Vatis Tech
vatis.tech
Revolutionising Speech Recognition with Superior Accuracy and Affordability. Vatis Tech’s API provides advanced speech-to-text technology that automatically converts audio or video files into text with over 95% accuracy, using proprietary deep-learning speech recognition algorithms. Vatis Tech off...
U-Capture
uniphore.com
Uniphore is one of the largest B2B AI-native companies – decades-proven, built-for-scale, and designed for the Enterprise. The company drives business outcomes, across multiple industry verticals, and the largest global deployments. Uniphore infuses AI into every part of the Enterprise that impacts ...
Thirdlane
thirdlane.com
Developer of VoIP PBX and Unified Communications platforms and solutions for Businesses, Internet Telephony Service Providers, and Call Center Operators.
Spellex
spellex.com
Spellex offers spell checking, dictation, and assistive technology software solutions by delivering innovative products and providing world-class service to Spellex's customers.
SpeechWrite
speechwrite.com
SpeechWrite is a full solution provider specialising in workflow solutions, digital dictation, voice recognition and PDF solutions. SpeechWrite's practical technology, sophisticated yet simple, allows you to enhance your working environment and simply work smarter. Working closely with OEMs and te...
SpeechAce
speechace.com
At SpeechAce, we are committed to helping language learners improve their speaking abilities through versatile speech recognition technology. We developed the world's first speech recognition API that not only helps language learners assess their speaking skills but also identify their exact areas o...
SoundHound AI
soundhound.com
As a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, we offer an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, Sou...
Recordator
recordator.com
Recordator.com is a quick and easy solution for anyone looking to record their calls with great recording quality. It works on any mobile device and carrier without requiring any setup.
Recognosco
recognosco.com
AI-powered, speech recognition SDK leveraging Neural Network and Deep Learning technology. Built for partners. * Employing an in-direct approach - innovative technology without competing with our partners * Large market and language coverage across the globe * Flexible deployment: available on-prem...
Picovoice
picovoice.ai
Picovoice is the end-to-end platform for adding voice to anything on your terms. Accelerating the adoption of voice AI through innovation. Picovoice brings the control back to enterprises with accurate, private, and fast voice AI technology that runs on-device, mobile, web browsers, on-premise, and...
Phonexia
phonexia.com
Phonexia is an innovative Czech software company founded in 2006 with a vision to unlock voice potential with voice biometrics and speech recognition technologies. Through its close relationship with a renowned speech research group at the Brno University of Technology, Phonexia is transforming the ...
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr is an AI Video Maker that helps creators make content marketing videos 10X faster by automating video editing work, e.g stock footage generation, subtitles generation, auto-trimming, and many more!
Datch
datch.io
Datch is a platform that leverages AI to capture highly detailed, structured human-centric data while surfacing asset insights for decision-making and resource management. Our goal is to cut deep into the availability shortfall by providing the data and intelligence needed to decrease asset MTTR, in...
CueMe
cueme.com
CueME is the world's best billiards app to find people to play in person or virtually at any level of competition for singles, doubles, and tournaments. Play anyone anywhere from around the world with the CueME video, scoring, and ranking technology. As you play, you will win CueME chips with wins a...
Voxpow
voxpow.com
Speech to text conversion powered by Machine Learning. Direct in your website and for free. Voxpow supports your global user base, recognizing more than 100 languages and variants.
Dictanote
dictanote.co
We help users improve productivity by using voice typing! Dictanote is a modern notes app with built-in speech-to-text integration, making it easy for you to voice type your notes in 50+ languages. Voice In is the speech-to-text chrome extension that lets you use your voice to type in any text box...
Spokestack
spokestack.io
Spokestack is a powerful platform of open source libraries and robust services to make your software fully voice-enabled including: * Automatic Speech Recognition * Voice Activity Detection * Wakeword * Text-to-speech * Custom Voice * Natural Language Understanding
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms ...
Jotengine
jotengine.com
Jotengine makes conversations and meetings more productive by turning them into audio transcription and video captioning.
Flipner AI
flipner.com
Flipner AI is an intelligent voice-to-text tool and content hub that turns audio snippets into ready-to-publish articles, serving as a quick assistant for writing. Flipner AI introduces a revolutionary approach to text creation, enabling writers to effortlessly capture and organize their myriad ide...
Dubber
dubber.net
Dubber is the world’s Unified Cloud Call Recording & Voice AI solution for compliance and sales & service performance. Dubber’s fully compliant call recording solution can be switched on with a click, and is infinitely scalable in the Cloud - with no hardware required. Every call or conversation ...
Dictalogic
dictalogic.com
Dictalogic provides specialized modules—including audio to text, speech to text, conversation to text, and task delegation—all through one dashboard. * Audio-only: Traditional audio dictation, in which the audio is recorded and sent to a transcriber, who can be located anywhere (including working f...
CrystalSound
crystalsound.ai
CrystalSound is an desktop app using AI technology that helps to remove all unwanted noise and distractions during calls, recordings, and online meetings. With its advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art features, CrystalSound can eliminate background noise, echo, howling effects, and other voices,...
Cochl
cochl.ai
Cochl is a research-based startup focusing on machine listening technology. We provide sound AI system for developers and businesses to empower their products and services to have the human-like listening ability.
ai|coustics
ai-coustics.com
ai|coustics is pioneering innovative audio algorithms based on AI and Deep Learning models and fundamentally improving the capabilities of Speech Audio Enhancement in digital communication and media content.
Scribbl
scribbl.co
Transform your meeting experience with Scribbl – the ultimate AI-powered tool for enhancing productivity and collaboration. Say goodbye to the hassle of note-taking and embrace a new era of efficient meetings. Scribbl effortlessly captures, transcribes, and records your meetings, ensuring you never ...
Philips SpeechLive
speechlive.com
Philips SpeechLive is a cloud-based dictation, transcription and speech recognition workflow solution. It helps authors go from speech to text quicker than ever before. SpeechLive has complete end-to-end encryption with Multi-Factor Authentication using Microsoft Azure cloud services. Our add-on s...
Crescendo
crescendo.com
Crescendo Systems Corporation is a leading developer of Documentation, Digital Dictation, Voice Processing, Transcription and Workflow Management systems for the medical, legal, law enforcement and insurance sectors.
Altered
altered.ai
Altered is a next-generation audio editor that integrates multiple Voice AI technologies into a user-friendly application for the production of high-quality voice content for various industries, including podcasters, video game studios, and eLearning.
VoxSciences
voxsci.com
VoxSciences converts your voicemails into text and delivers them to your mobile as a text (SMS) message and/or as an email.
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The...
Synth
usesynth.com
Synth is a comprehensive AI-powered solution for managing and leveraging business conversations. Synth transcribes, translates, and analyzes all your calls - be it sales calls, internal or external meetings, or call center calls and customer support interactions. Synth also provides automatic summar...
SpeechFlow
speechflow.io
SpeechFlow is a cutting-edge speech-to-text tool that empowers businesses and individuals with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency. Our advanced AI technology ensures precise transcription of audio and video content into written text, supporting up to 14 languages, beyond just English. Main Featur...
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Make voice over with perfect audio clarity, pacing, inflection and pronunciation. On Kukarella you can try the best AI neural voices. All commercial rights are included. Kukarella offers access to over 800 AI voices in 130 languages and accents that are suitable for commercial use on any of our pai...
ArtPro
artpro.com
ArtPro is an art inventory management software designed to help catalogue, archive, track, share and store artworks online.
LumenVox
lumenvox.com
LumenVox is a leading provider of carrier-grade speech technology for organizations around the world. As part of Capacity, LumenVox transforms customer experiences with AI-driven speech recognition and voice authentication technology. LumenVox’s DNA is grounded in 20 years of voice technology and d...
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...