Alternatywy - Smartcat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Przejdź od tekstu do mowy dzięki wszechstronnemu generatorowi głosu AI. Włączona sztuczna inteligencja, głosy prawdziwych ludzi. Twórz nagrania głosowe o jakości studyjnej w ciągu kilku minut. Używaj realistycznych głosów AI Murfa do podcastów, filmów i wszystkich profesjonalnych prezentacji.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ to zastrzeżony pakiet oprogramowania do tłumaczenia wspomaganego komputerowo, który działa w systemach operacyjnych Microsoft Windows. Jest rozwijany przez węgierską firmę memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), dawniej Kilgray, dostawca oprogramowania do zarządzania ...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Lokalizowanie i wdrażanie materiałów w wielu regionach jest złożone. Potrzebujesz rozwiązania tłumaczeniowego, które jest proste, skalowalne i niezawodne. System zarządzania tłumaczeniami XTM (TMS) pomoże Ci szybciej i taniej dostarczać treści zlokalizowane na wiele języków.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat to bezpłatne narzędzie internetowe CAT o otwartym kodzie źródłowym. Jest bezpłatny dla firm tłumaczeniowych, tłumaczy i użytkowników korporacyjnych.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Platforma zarządzania lokalizacją Crowdin to rozwiązanie technologiczne dla Twojego zespołu. Tłumacz i aktualizuj zawartość swojego wielojęzycznego produktu za pomocą naszego oprogramowania w chmurze.
Transifex
transifex.com
Zintegruj się z Transifex, aby zarządzać tworzeniem wielojęzycznych stron internetowych i treści aplikacji. Zamawiaj tłumaczenia, sprawdzaj postęp tłumaczenia i narzędzia takie jak TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Platforma lokalizacyjna stworzona z myślą o rozwoju. Dotrzyj do zupełnie nowych odbiorców, czyli użytkowników aplikacji, osób kupujących online, przeglądarek internetowych i graczy, udostępniając lokalne doświadczenia w ich języku, bez względu na to, w którym miejscu na świecie się znajdują.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel oferuje wielojęzyczne usługi tłumaczeniowe w ponad 30 językach, aby poprawić jakość obsługi klienta. Dowiedz się więcej o naszych rozwiązaniach do obsługi języków!
Weglot
weglot.com
Najszybszy i najłatwiejszy sposób na przetłumaczenie Twojej witryny i dotarcie do szerszego grona odbiorców!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...