Alternatywy - PromoSimple
UpViral
upviral.com
Loterie i nagrody UpViral to najszybszy sposób na rozwój Twojej firmy w Internecie. Generuj ruch, rozwijaj swoją listę i zamieniaj subskrybentów w klientów.
Heyo
heyo.com
Użyj Heyo, aby łatwo tworzyć aplikacje z loteriami, konkursami i kampaniami, które publikujesz na urządzeniach mobilnych, Facebooku i w dowolnym miejscu w Internecie.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond ułatwia marketerom tworzenie stron docelowych i konkursów, śledzenie potencjalnych klientów, wysyłanie e-maili i nie tylko.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam to platforma marketingu wzrostu. Umożliwiamy Ci prowadzenie niesamowitych kampanii, które rozwijają Twój biznes.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Organizuj angażujące konkursy i prezenty. Zwiększaj liczbę obserwujących w mediach społecznościowych, zwiększaj liczbę subskrybentów biuletynów, zdobywaj nowych potencjalnych klientów, angażuj odbiorców, zwiększaj ruch w witrynie i wiele więcej.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman to platforma SaaS do tworzenia prezentów i zarządzania nimi za pośrednictwem wielu kanałów mediów społecznościowych. Jest to wieloplatformowa aplikacja, która umożliwia użytkownikom publikowanie treści na Facebooku, Twitterze, YouTube, Instagramie, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spot...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo ułatwia losowanie zwycięzców konkursów, rozdań lub loterii, tworzenie pięknej strony docelowej, tworzenie strony rejestracji na wydarzenie, prezentowanie konkursu podczas wydarzenia, wybieranie zwycięzcy z sieci społecznościowej.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Dołącz do tysięcy marek z listy Fortune 500, agencji reklamowych i małych firm, które korzystają z ShortStack do tworzenia dostosowanych do indywidualnych potrzeb interaktywnych kampanii marketingowych. Twórz konfigurowalne konkursy, loterie, quizy, rozdawanie hashtagów, konkursy z możliwością kome...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Platforma Zoniz Proximity to innowacyjne narzędzie marketingowe, które upraszcza sposób interakcji firm z klientami w oparciu o lokalizację.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker oferuje marketerom szereg 30 mechanizmów umożliwiających organizowanie konkursów i gier z nagrodami w mediach społecznościowych na Facebooku, telefonie komórkowym lub stronie internetowej.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Prowadź swoje kampanie marketingowe w sieciach społecznościowych i na swojej stronie internetowej, generując potencjalnych klientów. Monitoruj swoje sieci społecznościowe i wykonuj słuchanie społecznościowe, monitorowanie marki i selekcję treści w czasie rzeczywistym. - Poszerzaj swoją publiczność c...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio umożliwia dużym markom i mediom angażowanie odbiorców za pośrednictwem kanałów cyfrowych za pośrednictwem ponad 50 interaktywnych formatów opartych na szablonach (quizy, konkursy, ankiety, testy, gry animowane itp.). Przy rygorystycznym przestrzeganiu RODO platforma umożliwia gromadzenie bo...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Oprogramowanie typu plug-and-play umożliwiające tworzenie i śledzenie własnego programu poleceń lub programu partnerskiego. Uznany za numer 1 przez marketerów na całym świecie. Jedyne oprogramowanie polecające oficjalnie certyfikowane przez HubSpot. 👉 Zbuduj swój program w ciągu kilku dni, a nie ty...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise to najprostszy sposób na tworzenie wirusowych rozdań i konkursów, stron docelowych i angażujących formularzy, takich jak ankiety i quizy. Woorise pomaga małym firmom nawiązywać kontakt z odbiorcami, zbierać potencjalnych klientów i finalizować sprzedaż.
Woobox
woobox.com
Doświadczenia, które zwiększają zaangażowanie Z łatwością twórz i przeprowadzaj udane konkursy, prezenty, ankiety, kupony, formularze i nie tylko.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Zwiększ swój wpływ na społeczeństwo dzięki naszemu narzędziu do konkursów i rozdawania prezentów opartemu na sztucznej inteligencji. Przełam granice tradycyjnych konkursów, rozdawania prezentów i loterii! Wykorzystaj moc sztucznej inteligencji, aby gwałtownie zwiększyć liczbę obserwujących, polubie...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep to platforma marketingu wirusowego z narzędziami do tworzenia loterii, konkursów i prezentów.