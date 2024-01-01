Alternatywy - Perpetua
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ – wiodące na świecie rozwiązanie do automatyzacji partnerstwa, odkrywa, zarządza, chroni i optymalizuje wszystkie kanały partnerstwa, osiągając prawdziwy wykładniczy wzrost.
LTK
shopltk.com
Kupuj najnowsze produkty z zakresu mody, domu, urody i fitnessu od wpływowych osób LTK, którym ufasz. Pomysły na odzież roboczą, sukienki dla gości weselnych, stylizacje podróżne i wiele więcej.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN to najlepsze oprogramowanie do influencer marketingu dla marek e-commerce. Nasza platforma oparta na sztucznej inteligencji obejmuje ponad 32 miliony wpływowych osób, pracownię kampanii, raporty i analizy, realizację płatności i produktów, bibliotekę multimediów z pełną treścią i wiele więcej.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Oprogramowanie do zarządzania relacjami partnerskimi umożliwiające skalowanie dowolnego programu: partnerskiego, resellerskiego, marketingowego i nie tylko. Zobacz, dlaczego firmy SaaS rozwijają się dzięki PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole to firma zajmująca się analizą hashtagów i analizą mediów społecznościowych, która dostarcza dane w czasie rzeczywistym ze śledzeniem hashtagów na Twitterze, Instagramie i Facebooku.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Odkryj, jak Meltwater pomaga zespołom PR i marketingu monitorować relacje w mediach, zarówno w wiadomościach, jak i mediach społecznościowych, oraz usprawniać zarządzanie marką.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Platforma influencer marketingu Affable pozwala globalnym markom, agencjom i markom e-commerce D2C z łatwością znajdować influencerów, zarządzać kampaniami i mierzyć ROI! Sprawdzeni influencerzy. Ponad 100 klientów.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Zoptymalizuj cyfrową podróż klienta. Ujednolicona platforma oprogramowania do obsługi klienta i oprogramowania do zarządzania mediami społecznościowymi firmy Emplifi wypełnia lukę w obszarze obsługi klienta.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Kompleksowe rozwiązanie wzmacniające Twój wpływowy marketing. Zarządzaj pełnym cyklem życia swoich kampanii marketingowych z influencerami.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr to system rejestrowania marketingu influencerów opartego na danych, którego marketerzy używają do inwestowania we właściwe strategie, usprawniania kampanii i skalowania programów.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Wiodąca platforma influencer marketingu Octoly pomaga markom zwiększyć ich widoczność, budować zaufanie i zwiększać sprzedaż, łącząc na dużą skalę sprawdzonych mikroinfluencerów i konsumentów. Marki wykorzystują naszą wyselekcjonowaną społeczność do tworzenia postów w mediach społecznościowych i re...
StarNgage
starngage.com
W StarNgage wierzymy, że rozpowszechniane społecznie treści wizualne są przyszłością reklamy. To dzieje się teraz na Instagramie, a my chcemy pomóc markom w tej przygodzie i wygrywać na Instagramie. Platforma ta pozwala markom mierzyć wysiłki marketingowe na Instagramie i angażować wpływowe osoby do...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero to potężne oprogramowanie do marketingu afiliacyjnego, wpływowego i polecającego, wszystko w jednym. Już od 49 USD GrowthHero rozwija się wraz z Tobą! W pełni elastyczne narzędzia zapewniające Twój sukces: - Portal partnerski z białą etykietą, w pełni dostosowuj bez potrzeby stosowania ko...
Influence.co
influence.co
Wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, aby odnieść sukces jako twórca. Dołącz do pierwszej profesjonalnej sieci przeznaczonej dla influencerów i twórców. Utwórz swój profil już dziś, aby zarabiać pieniądze, uczyć się od siebie nawzajem i poznawać ludzi poprzez społeczności.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 Platforma treści generowanych przez użytkowników do tworzenia i publikowania kampanii UGC w różnych marketingowych punktach styku. Idealna platforma UGC do skutecznego zwiększania zaufania do marki, świadomości, zaangażowania użytkowników i sprzedaży.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr to jedna z najlepszych firm zajmujących się marketingiem influencerskim, łącząca odpowiednich influencerów i ambasadorów marki z najlepszymi markami. Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową już dziś.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag płatny — dopasowuj się do twórców, uruchamiaj kampanie i umieszczaj twórców na białej liście — na jednej platformie. Influencer marketing jest teraz bezpieczny, łatwy i szybki.
Audiense
audiense.com
Wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, aby zrozumieć odbiorców i uzyskać lepsze wyniki marketingowe, wyniki w mediach społecznościowych, wyniki wpływowych osób, strategie medialne, strategie wzrostu lub zwrot z wydatków na reklamę. Umieść segmentację konsumentów i wiedzę kulturową w centrum swojej strategii...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Zwiększaj sprzedaż poprzez marketing twórców. Marketing wpływowy, programy partnerskie, zarządzanie twórcami, treści generowane przez użytkowników, ambasadorzy marki: buduj wartościowe partnerstwa, aby rozwijać swój biznes.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash to platforma influencer marketingu, która wykorzystuje unikalną technologię treści opartą na sztucznej inteligencji, aby pomóc markom i agencjom skalować programy twórców. Odkryj autentycznych twórców, mierz wpływ swoich kampanii i zarządzaj wszystkimi danymi w jednym miejscu. Szybko rozw...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics to pierwsza na rynku platforma Brand Performance Cloud oparta na sztucznej inteligencji, zapewniająca ponad 1200 klientom oprogramowanie i dane potrzebne do połączenia strategii z realizacją. Usługa Brand Performance Cloud pomaga kadrze kierowniczej w uruchamianiu kampanii, zwiększani...
CisionOne
cision.one
Kształtuj przyszłość swojej marki. W czasie rzeczywistym. Aby skutecznie poruszać się po dzisiejszym krajobrazie medialnym, zespoły PR i komunikacji potrzebują nowego rodzaju platformy – takiej, która wykorzystuje moc sztucznej inteligencji, dostarcza w czasie rzeczywistym wgląd w media niezbędny do...
Later
later.com
Później to platforma do marketingu i handlu w mediach społecznościowych, która pomaga właścicielom firm, twórcom, agencjom i zespołom mediów społecznościowych rozwijać ich marki i firmy w Internecie. Później pomaga zaoszczędzić czas i rozwijać firmę, ułatwiając zarządzanie całą strategią mediów spo...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive to globalny partner zapewniający sukces w zakresie PR i komunikacji. Współpracując z tysiącami organizacji na całym świecie, rozumiemy presję, przed którą stoisz. Podobnie jak budowanie silnej marki i reputacji. Bycie oczami, uszami i sumieniem Twojej organizacji. Wspieranie kadry menedżer...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Tysiące wiodących marek i sprzedawców detalicznych na świecie ufa technologii, usługom i wiedzy specjalistycznej Bazaarvoice w celu generowania przychodów, zwiększania zasięgu, zdobywania praktycznych spostrzeżeń i tworzenia lojalnych zwolenników. Według nowego badania zleconego przez Forrester Cons...