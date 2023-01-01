Alternatywy - NetWise
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. to amerykańska firma zajmująca się oprogramowaniem opartym na chmurze z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii. Świadczy usługi zarządzania relacjami z klientami (CRM), a także sprzedaje uzupełniający pakiet aplikacji dla przedsiębiorstw skupiających się na obsłudze klienta, auto...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo to platforma e-mail marketingu stworzona dla firm internetowych — oferująca potężną automatyzację marketingu e-mailowego i SMS-owego.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimize to amerykańska firma produkująca oprogramowanie do progresywnego dostarczania i eksperymentowania dla innych firm. Technologia platformy Optimizely zapewnia narzędzia do testowania A/B i testów wielowymiarowych, personalizację witryny internetowej i możliwości przełączania funkcji. Siedziba...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. to amerykańska firma technologiczna z siedzibą w San Francisco w Kalifornii, która produkuje oprogramowanie do wyszukiwania, monitorowania i analizowania danych generowanych maszynowo za pośrednictwem interfejsu internetowego. Rozwiązania Splunk Enterprise i Enterprise Cloud przechwytują...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. oferuje rozwiązania w zakresie interfejsów programowania aplikacji. Firma gromadzi, oczyszcza i kontroluje dane klientów za pomocą segmentów, a także świadczy usługi integracji danych, zarządzania i zarządzania odbiorcami. Segment.Io obsługuje klientów w stanie Kalifornia.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Potężna platforma współpracy dla zespołów umożliwiająca gromadzenie, organizowanie i zrozumienie danych. Przejdź od pomysłu do realizacji w ciągu kilku minut, bez kodu!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (również pisany jako opentext) to kanadyjska firma zajmująca się opracowywaniem i sprzedażą oprogramowania do zarządzania informacjami w przedsiębiorstwie (EIM). OpenText z siedzibą w Waterloo w Ontario w Kanadzie jest od 2014 roku największą kanadyjską firmą zajmującą się oprog...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat to piękna, elastyczna i potężna platforma sukcesu klienta. Customer 360, wyniki zdrowotne, podręczniki, portale klientów i nie tylko.
Customer.io
customer.io
Wysyłaj e-maile, push, SMS-y, webhooki i nie tylko dzięki Customer.io. Zdobądź kontrolę nad danymi behawioralnymi, aby spersonalizować komunikację z klientami i zwiększyć zaangażowanie. Zacznij bezpłatnie.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Analizuj podróż klienta w witrynach i aplikacjach. Pakiet analityczny skupiający się na prywatności użytkowników i bezpieczeństwie danych – idealna alternatywa dla Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Jedyny niewymagający kodu, oparty na sztucznej inteligencji CDXP z natywnie zbudowanymi i zintegrowanymi hiperspersonalizowanymi kanałami realizacji marketingu.
Contlo
contlo.com
Przywitaj się z autonomicznym marketingiem generatywnym. Contlo to platforma marketingowa nowej generacji, stworzona z myślą o pierwszym świecie sztucznej inteligencji. Obsługiwane przez model AI Twojej marki i autonomicznych agentów AI.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Oprogramowanie do zarządzania sukcesem klientów, które pomaga scentralizować dane klientów, uzyskać jasny obraz stanu klientów i skalować doświadczenia, które napędzają utrzymanie i rozwój.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace to firma zajmująca się analizą danych w postaci oprogramowania jako usługi (SaaS), która zapewnia platformę danych klientów B2B. Produkty firmy ujednolicają wiele źródeł danych, źródła własne i zewnętrzne z mediów społecznościowych, bazy danych kontaktowych oraz systemy zarządzania relacja...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium to amerykańska firma z siedzibą w USA, założona w 2008 roku w San Diego w Kalifornii, która sprzedaje zarządzanie tagami dla przedsiębiorstw, centrum API, platformę danych klientów z uczeniem maszynowym i produkty do zarządzania danymi.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak zapewnia rezultaty. Jedyna zintegrowana platforma marketingu cyfrowego, któremu zaufało ponad 1000 wiodących sprzedawców detalicznych i marek w zakresie marketingu e-mailowego, SMS-ów, rozpoznawania tożsamości, czynników behawioralnych i orkiestracji międzykanałowej.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Przestań budować swój panel administracyjny, mamy taki dla Ciebie Uzyskanie panelu administracyjnego nie musi być czasochłonne. Zamiast go budować, Forest Admin generuje w ciągu kilku sekund panel administracyjny na podstawie Twoich danych.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Wiodąca platforma influencer marketingu Octoly pomaga markom zwiększyć ich widoczność, budować zaufanie i zwiększać sprzedaż, łącząc na dużą skalę sprawdzonych mikroinfluencerów i konsumentów. Marki wykorzystują naszą wyselekcjonowaną społeczność do tworzenia postów w mediach społecznościowych i re...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia to firma oferująca oprogramowanie jako usługę, której współzałożycielami są Dries Buytaert i Jay Batson w celu dostarczania produktów, usług i wsparcia technicznego dla przedsiębiorstw dla platformy zarządzania treścią internetową typu open source Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Zobacz, jak wszechstronna platforma dotdigital umożliwia tworzenie automatyzacji marketingu w celu angażowania kontaktów za pomocą poczty e-mail, SMS-ów, mediów społecznościowych, powiadomień push i stron docelowych.
Totango
totango.com
Totango to oprogramowanie zapewniające sukces klienta, które pomaga przedsiębiorstwom zwiększać przychody i ograniczać odpływ klientów, koncentrując się na podróży klienta w modelu SaaS. Poznaj Totango za darmo.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Twoja hurtownia danych jest źródłem prawdy o danych klientów. Hightouch synchronizuje te dane z narzędziami, na których polegają Twoje zespoły biznesowe.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Platforma doświadczeń cyfrowych stworzona dla handlu. Rozwiązania Bloomreach łączą moc ujednoliconych danych o klientach i produktach z szybkością i skalą sztucznej inteligencji oraz podejmowaniem decyzji predykcyjnych, dzięki czemu możesz dostarczać magiczne doświadczenia, które konwertują w każdym...
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Uruchamiaj kampanie marketingowe wielokanałowe w Internecie, na urządzeniach mobilnych, e-mailach i SMS-ach. Z łatwością korzystaj z powiadomień push i wiadomości w aplikacji. Plumb5 to platforma obsługi klienta działająca w czasie rzeczywistym, pomagająca marketerom utrzymać zaangażowanie użytkowni...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI to CDP (platforma danych klienta) nowej generacji, która czyści, analizuje i jednoczy wszystkie pofragmentowane dane w jednym, łatwym w użyciu panelu kontrolnym w czasie rzeczywistym.
Insider
useinsider.com
Jedna platforma dla zindywidualizowanych, wielokanałowych doświadczeń klientów. Insider łączy dane między kanałami, przewiduje przyszłe zachowania za pomocą sztucznej inteligencji i indywidualizuje doświadczenia z jednej platformy, zapewniając najszybszy czas uzyskania korzyści.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Transformacja danych, raportowanie i współpraca, które napędzają wydajność, działanie i odpowiedzialność.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data pomaga przedsiębiorstwom wykorzystywać wszystkie dane klientów w celu poprawy skuteczności kampanii, osiągnięcia efektywności operacyjnej i zwiększania wartości biznesowej dzięki połączonym doświadczeniom klientów. Chmura danych klienta, nasz pakiet rozwiązań platformy danych klientów,...
Arena
arena.im
Arena opracowuje następną generację narzędzi do angażowania się na żywo w oparciu o dane własne, aby budować zaufaną publiczność na żywo na całym świecie. Nasze rozwiązania – Czat na żywo, Blog na żywo, Arena Persona) wykorzystują najpopularniejsze funkcje mediów społecznościowych, aby szybko stworz...