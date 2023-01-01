Alternatywy - Moz
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush oferuje rozwiązania z zakresu SEO, PPC, treści, mediów społecznościowych i badań konkurencyjnych. Zaufało nam ponad 6000000 marketerów na całym świecie
Thryv
thryv.com
Zarządzaj klientami w dowolnym miejscu, czasie i na dowolnym urządzeniu dzięki oprogramowaniu dla małych firm Thryv: CRM, marketing tekstowy i e-mailowy, media społecznościowe, strony internetowe i nie tylko.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye to kompleksowa platforma obsługi klienta. Ponad 60 000 firm różnej wielkości korzysta codziennie z BirdEye, aby można je było znaleźć w Internecie dzięki recenzjom, być wybieranymi przez klientów za pomocą wiadomości tekstowych i być najlepszą firmą dzięki narzędziom do ankiet i analiz.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Skorzystaj z platformy zarządzania mediami społecznościowymi PromoRepublic, aby tworzyć i dostosowywać treści za pomocą wbudowanych narzędzi, planować ich wyświetlanie na wielu stronach mediów społecznościowych, wyświetlać reklamy i uzyskiwać wyniki dla swojej firmy.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Napędzaj swoją markę® dzięki platformie marketingowej nr 1® dla małych firm.
Yext
yext.com
Yext to nowojorska firma technologiczna działająca w obszarze zarządzania marką online. Oferuje aktualizacje marki za pomocą opartej na chmurze sieci aplikacji, wyszukiwarek i innych udogodnień. Firma została założona w 2006 roku przez Howarda Lermana, Briana Distelburgera i Brenta Metza. Najnowsze ...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Najprostszy sposób na sprzedaż rozwiązań cyfrowych pod własną marką. Vendasta to platforma typu white-label dla firm dostarczających rozwiązania cyfrowe dla małych i średnich firm.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi to platforma marketingowa dla marek działających w wielu lokalizacjach. Umożliwiamy firmom takim jak Ace Hardware, Sport Clips i Anytime Fitness nawiązywanie kontaktu z lokalnymi odbiorcami w każdym kanale marketingowym.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers to wielokrotnie nagradzana firma zajmująca się oprogramowaniem do recenzji klientów. Zdobądź więcej recenzji. Odpowiadaj klientom. Znajdź spostrzeżenia na temat doświadczeń klientów.
Mobal
mobal.io
Zarządzaj wszystkimi wpisami o firmach z jednego miejsca, bez wysiłku. Dzięki nam zarządzanie wpisami Twojej firmy będzie przyjemne, szybkie i przyjemne.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter zapewnia markom działającym w wielu lokalizacjach lokalne informacje i narzędzia potrzebne do monitorowania, analizowania i ulepszania obsługi klienta na dużą skalę.
RocketData
rocketdata.ru
RocketData is an easy-to-use platform to manage your company’s business information and reviews among 30+ location-based services: maps, search engines, all popular directories, GPS devices and social networks. RocketData adds information about your company to these services, finds mistakes, fixes t...
Reptrics
reptrics.com
Reptrics is all-in-one Customer Success Software for B2B SaaS businesses to drive customer retention & growth. Reptrics is built for proactive Customer Success team & executive leader to manage customer onboarding, and renewals, reduce churn, and boost expansion opportunities. Reptrics empowers cust...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
LOCALACT
localact.com
LOCALACT is the premier local digital marketing platform for franchisees. We put your franchisees and business locations front and center in every local market, helping them reach more people online and convert them into customers. From hyper-local ad campaigns, to local store data management and on...
Advice Local
advicelocal.com
Advice Local is dedicated to providing scalable, cost effective and customizable local presence management solutions to our channel partners, brands, agencies and local marketers.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
myPresences
mypresences.com
mypresences.com is the best way to optimise and manage a business’s online presence & reputation and allows them to create, maintain and monitor a presence across over 2000 services that is correct, consistent and complete in a minimum of time and without the need to understand each service. As new ...
Direction Local
direction.com
Direction Local is a complete local marketing platform designed for businesses that want to quickly increase online visibility, reach more customers, and enhance their reputation. Its powerful toolkit includes citation building to top US directories, listing management, reviews management, a publish...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
SO Connect
soconnect.com
Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...
ProManage
promanage.biz
ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...
FreshLime
freshlime.com
FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
PinMeTo
pinmeto.com
PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...
DigitalMaas
digitalmaas.com
We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Rio SEO
rioseo.com
Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup zmienia obecność marek w Internecie za pomocą potrójnego podejścia: lokalnych list, zarządzania reputacją i zarządzania mediami społecznościowymi. Dzięki Synup marki mogą dostarczać odpowiednie i godne zaufania treści biznesowe we wszystkich lokalizacjach i kanałach medialnych w jednym holisty...
GoSite
gosite.com
Zdobądź więcej klientów, szybciej zarabiaj i odzyskaj czas dzięki GoSite. Łatwa technologia dla usług domowych i właścicieli małych firm. Nie potrzeba żadnego doświadczenia.
UpCity
upcity.com
W UpCity tworzymy i wzmacniamy udane relacje między firmami a dostawcami usług B2B. Znajdź swojego kolejnego partnera już dziś!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
Poprzez Channel Marketing Automation Jedna platforma spełniająca wszystkie Twoje potrzeby w zakresie marketingu rozproszonego
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX dba o to, aby Twoja najbliższa lokalizacja firmy była widoczna, zwiększając zaangażowanie od odkrycia do zakupu i nie tylko.