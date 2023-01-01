WebCatalog

Alternatywy - monday.com

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

Naszą misją jest uczynienie świata bardziej produktywnym. W tym celu stworzyliśmy jedną aplikację, która zastąpiła je wszystkie — Zadania, Dokumenty, Cele i Czat.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral, Inc. to amerykański notowany na giełdzie dostawca rozwiązań do komunikacji i współpracy w chmurze dla przedsiębiorstw. Dyrektor generalny RingCentral Vlad Shmunis i CTO Vlad Vendrow założyli firmę w 1999 roku. Wśród inwestorów RingCentral znaleźli się Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David ...

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Odkryj platformę do wirtualnych szczytów, konferencji online i wydarzeń hybrydowych. Zaprojektowany, aby angażować poprzez niestandardowe doświadczenie. Wypróbuj za darmo!

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Kompleksowe oprogramowanie do zarządzania wydarzeniami dla wydarzeń osobistych, hybrydowych i wirtualnych

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo to najpopularniejsze na świecie oprogramowanie eventowe. Nasza platforma umożliwia każdemu organizatorowi, marketerowi, wystawcy i uczestnikowi uwolnienie mocy wydarzeń.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Prowadź seminaria internetowe, które pokochają Twoi odbiorcy. Jeśli jesteś gotowy na łatwe, konfigurowalne oprogramowanie do webinarów bez konieczności pobierania i kłopotów, witaj w domu.

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast to dostosowana do indywidualnych potrzeb platforma wydarzeń B2B, która zmienia marketing poprzez łatwe organizowanie angażujących wydarzeń cyfrowych i bezpośrednich. Tysiące specjalistów zajmujących się marketingiem B2B w przedsiębiorstwach, z firm takich jak Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora i Mailc...

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Prowadź mądrzejsze wystawy i konferencje, bez bólu głowy Swapcard to łatwa w użyciu platforma do rejestracji i wydarzeń zaręczynowych, stworzona z myślą o generowaniu wyższych przychodów z wydarzeń.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Twórz lepsze wydarzenia, które generują prawdziwe przychody. Każde wydarzenie jest okazją do zwiększenia przychodów — niezależnie od tego, gdzie się odbywa. Nadawaj priorytety potokom na jednej platformie dzięki seminariom internetowym, imprezom z oglądaniem, pokazom, konferencjom i wydarzeniom oso...

Nouri

Nouri

nouri.ai

Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.

Grip Events

Grip Events

grip.events

Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.

Agorify

Agorify

agorify.com

Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...

Brella

Brella

brella.io

Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...

Fourwaves

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...

inwink

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...

Canapii

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit to oparta na sztucznej inteligencji platforma SaaS do kojarzenia graczy, umożliwiająca wybrane wprowadzenie na dużą skalę. Organizacje mogą bezproblemowo zapraszać wybranych odbiorców do regularnych, spersonalizowanych połączeń 1:1 lub w grupach równorzędnych, a Orbiit zajmuje się całą komuni...

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

Ujednolicona platforma wydarzeń i seminariów internetowych. Uprość przebieg wydarzeń, ujednolicając wiele narzędzi, aby zapewnić uczestnikom wyjątkowe doświadczenia i spostrzeżenia.

Zobacz

WebCatalog Desktop

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.