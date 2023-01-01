Alternatywy - monday.com
Naszą misją jest uczynienie świata bardziej produktywnym. W tym celu stworzyliśmy jedną aplikację, która zastąpiła je wszystkie — Zadania, Dokumenty, Cele i Czat.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. to amerykański notowany na giełdzie dostawca rozwiązań do komunikacji i współpracy w chmurze dla przedsiębiorstw. Dyrektor generalny RingCentral Vlad Shmunis i CTO Vlad Vendrow założyli firmę w 1999 roku. Wśród inwestorów RingCentral znaleźli się Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David ...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Odkryj platformę do wirtualnych szczytów, konferencji online i wydarzeń hybrydowych. Zaprojektowany, aby angażować poprzez niestandardowe doświadczenie. Wypróbuj za darmo!
Whova
whova.com
Kompleksowe oprogramowanie do zarządzania wydarzeniami dla wydarzeń osobistych, hybrydowych i wirtualnych
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo to najpopularniejsze na świecie oprogramowanie eventowe. Nasza platforma umożliwia każdemu organizatorowi, marketerowi, wystawcy i uczestnikowi uwolnienie mocy wydarzeń.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Prowadź seminaria internetowe, które pokochają Twoi odbiorcy. Jeśli jesteś gotowy na łatwe, konfigurowalne oprogramowanie do webinarów bez konieczności pobierania i kłopotów, witaj w domu.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast to dostosowana do indywidualnych potrzeb platforma wydarzeń B2B, która zmienia marketing poprzez łatwe organizowanie angażujących wydarzeń cyfrowych i bezpośrednich. Tysiące specjalistów zajmujących się marketingiem B2B w przedsiębiorstwach, z firm takich jak Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora i Mailc...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Prowadź mądrzejsze wystawy i konferencje, bez bólu głowy Swapcard to łatwa w użyciu platforma do rejestracji i wydarzeń zaręczynowych, stworzona z myślą o generowaniu wyższych przychodów z wydarzeń.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Twórz lepsze wydarzenia, które generują prawdziwe przychody. Każde wydarzenie jest okazją do zwiększenia przychodów — niezależnie od tego, gdzie się odbywa. Nadawaj priorytety potokom na jednej platformie dzięki seminariom internetowym, imprezom z oglądaniem, pokazom, konferencjom i wydarzeniom oso...
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit to oparta na sztucznej inteligencji platforma SaaS do kojarzenia graczy, umożliwiająca wybrane wprowadzenie na dużą skalę. Organizacje mogą bezproblemowo zapraszać wybranych odbiorców do regularnych, spersonalizowanych połączeń 1:1 lub w grupach równorzędnych, a Orbiit zajmuje się całą komuni...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
Ujednolicona platforma wydarzeń i seminariów internetowych. Uprość przebieg wydarzeń, ujednolicając wiele narzędzi, aby zapewnić uczestnikom wyjątkowe doświadczenia i spostrzeżenia.