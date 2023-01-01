WebCatalog

Alternatywy - Matecat

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Przejdź od tekstu do mowy dzięki wszechstronnemu generatorowi głosu AI. Włączona sztuczna inteligencja, głosy prawdziwych ludzi. Twórz nagrania głosowe o jakości studyjnej w ciągu kilku minut. Używaj realistycznych głosów AI Murfa do podcastów, filmów i wszystkich profesjonalnych prezentacji.

memoQ

memoQ

memoq.com

memoQ to zastrzeżony pakiet oprogramowania do tłumaczenia wspomaganego komputerowo, który działa w systemach operacyjnych Microsoft Windows. Jest rozwijany przez węgierską firmę memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), dawniej Kilgray, dostawca oprogramowania do zarządzania ...

XTM Cloud

XTM Cloud

xtm.cloud

Lokalizowanie i wdrażanie materiałów w wielu regionach jest złożone. Potrzebujesz rozwiązania tłumaczeniowego, które jest proste, skalowalne i niezawodne. System zarządzania tłumaczeniami XTM (TMS) pomoże Ci szybciej i taniej dostarczać treści zlokalizowane na wiele języków.

Smartcat

Smartcat

smartcat.com

Platforma typu „wszystko w jednym”, łącząca firmy i tłumaczy w usprawnioną pętlę dostarczania treści

Crowdin

Crowdin

crowdin.com

Platforma zarządzania lokalizacją Crowdin to rozwiązanie technologiczne dla Twojego zespołu. Tłumacz i aktualizuj zawartość swojego wielojęzycznego produktu za pomocą naszego oprogramowania w chmurze.

Transifex

Transifex

transifex.com

Zintegruj się z Transifex, aby zarządzać tworzeniem wielojęzycznych stron internetowych i treści aplikacji. Zamawiaj tłumaczenia, sprawdzaj postęp tłumaczenia i narzędzia takie jak TM.

Lokalise

Lokalise

lokalise.com

Platforma lokalizacyjna stworzona z myślą o rozwoju. Dotrzyj do zupełnie nowych odbiorców, czyli użytkowników aplikacji, osób kupujących online, przeglądarek internetowych i graczy, udostępniając lokalne doświadczenia w ich języku, bez względu na to, w którym miejscu na świecie się znajdują.

Unbabel

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Unbabel oferuje wielojęzyczne usługi tłumaczeniowe w ponad 30 językach, aby poprawić jakość obsługi klienta. Dowiedz się więcej o naszych rozwiązaniach do obsługi języków!

Weglot

Weglot

weglot.com

Najszybszy i najłatwiejszy sposób na przetłumaczenie Twojej witryny i dotarcie do szerszego grona odbiorców!

Lingotek

Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...

Redokun

Redokun

redokun.com

Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...

Bureau Works

Bureau Works

bureauworks.com

Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...

Wordfast

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...

Lingohub

Lingohub

lingohub.com

Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...

TextUnited

TextUnited

textunited.com

TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...

Language I/O

Language I/O

languageio.com

Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...

EasyTranslate

EasyTranslate

easytranslate.com

EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...

Zobacz

WebCatalog Desktop

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.