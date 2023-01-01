LeadsBridge is an iPaaS automation solution that enables marketers and advertisers to enhance their omnichannel strategy and build their own interconnected marketing ecosystem. LeadsBridge fulfills your integration needs, focusing on bridging gaps between top advertising platforms - Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok - and main marketing platforms - CRM, email marketing software, autoresponder, and so much more. LeadsBridge is also equipped to develop tailor-made integrations based on your unique business needs. The LeadsBridge platform is specifically designed for companies that want to streamline their advertising activities by integrating their marketing stack with Facebook & Instagram Ads, Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and TikTok Ads. With 380+ out-of-the-box integrations available, you can easily connect your favorite software with your advertising platforms, seamlessly synchronizing data for your marketing workflows. With LeadsBridge’s integrations, lead data flows from a source into a destination of your choice automatically and in real-time, while always maintaining CCPA and GDPR compliance. LeadsBridge main features include: Lead Sync Audience Targeting Online-to-Offline Tracking Platform to Platform Tailor-made integrations LeadsBridge offers a free plan, which includes 100 leads per month and one running bridge. You can then upgrade to paid plans to gain more features: Pro: Starting with 3 bridges and 800 leads/mo for $22 a month, you get to pick the number of leads to sync and how many bridges you need and the price will adjust accordingly; Business: This is a managed service, so the volume of leads and the number of bridges is customized to your specific needs and then priced out manually. All plans are GDPR and CCPA fully compliant, keeping all customer data safe.

