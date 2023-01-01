Alternatywy - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Narzędzia do testowania użyteczności i badania mające na celu poprawę jakości obsługi klienta online z UserTesting, platformy Human Insight. Oprogramowanie branżowe nr 1 CX firmy G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail pomaga przechowywać, analizować i współpracować przy badaniach użytkowników w jednym miejscu, ułatwiając dostrzeżenie wzorców, odkrywanie spostrzeżeń klientów i decydowanie, co dalej. Do naszych klientów należą Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, S...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics umożliwia firmom gromadzenie i wykorzystywanie w jednym miejscu wglądu w doświadczenia klientów, produktów, marek i pracowników oraz wykorzystywanie ich do działania.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar to firma zajmująca się analizą zachowań, która analizuje korzystanie z witryny internetowej i dostarcza informacji zwrotnych za pomocą narzędzi takich jak mapy cieplne, nagrania sesji i ankiety. Współpracuje z narzędziami do analityki internetowej, takimi jak Google Analytics, aby zapewnić wg...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Narzędzie do testowania użytkowników w trybie płatności na bieżąco, bez konieczności subskrypcji i opłat miesięcznych. Uzyskaj lepsze spostrzeżenia dzięki naszemu panelowi wysokiej jakości testerów już od 30 USD za testera.
Marker.io
marker.io
Zgłaszanie błędów nie powinno być czymś kosmicznym. Zbieraj opinie klientów i współpracowników do swojego ulubionego narzędzia do śledzenia błędów, nie doprowadzając programistów do szaleństwa.
dscout
dscout.com
Platforma badań jakościowych dscout wykorzystuje aplikację mobilną i ponad 100 000 chętnych uczestników, aby skutecznie rejestrować aktualne wideo i ułatwiać wyciąganie wniosków…
Maze
maze.co
Świetne produkty powstają na dobrych nawykach. Spraw, aby odkrywanie produktów było ciągłe. Zweryfikuj ogólne i codzienne decyzje dotyczące produktów, korzystając ze spostrzeżeń użytkowników, które cały zespół może zbierać, wykorzystywać i podejmować działania.
Prolific
prolific.co
Samoobsługowe gromadzenie danych na żądanie. Prolific pomaga w rekrutacji wysokiej jakości uczestników badań do wzięcia udziału w badaniu, ankiecie lub eksperymencie.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Kompleksowa analiza SaaS. HockeyStack to narzędzie analityczne SaaS, które ujednolica dane marketingowe, produktowe, przychody i sprzedaż, aby odkryć ukryte statystyki, takie jak LTV kampanii lub współczynnik rezygnacji w każdym kanale marketingowym. Brak konfiguracji. Brak kodu. WYPRÓBUJ ZA DARMO
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Rekrutuj użytkowników spośród naszej grupy ponad 450 000 sprawdzonych konsumentów i profesjonalistów lub przyprowadź własną publiczność i zbuduj bazę danych uczestników na potrzeby dowolnego rodzaju badań UX.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl to bezpłatne narzędzie do przesyłania opinii o witrynach działających na bieżąco, podobnie jak InVision do witryn statycznych. Możesz uzyskać informacje zwrotne od swojego klienta i uwagi od swojego zespołu na działającej stronie internetowej lub łączu przejściowym. Daje możliwość edytowania d...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap pomaga Twojej firmie dzięki wszechstronnej platformie zbierania opinii i tworzenia lepszych, skuteczniejszych produktów i usług w oparciu o opinie klientów. Zbieraj opinie użytkowników na każdym etapie cyklu życia produktu. Spróbuj za darmo.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
Badania UX, zrobione dobrze. Dzięki systemowi UX Insights firmy UserZoom możesz kopać głębiej i szybciej, aby zapewnić doskonałe doświadczenia cyfrowe w całym cyklu życia produktu.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy to firma zajmująca się analizami nowej generacji. Oparta na sztucznej inteligencji generacja, kompleksowa platforma analityczna GetWhy zapewnia najwyższej w swojej klasie jakościowe analizy konsumenckie z niespotykaną szybkością i za ułamek kosztów ponoszonych przez tradycyjne firmy zajmujące...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Twórz lepsze doświadczenia cyfrowe w oparciu o dane. Szybko i łatwo przetestuj wszystko, od architektury witryny internetowej po projektowanie prototypów, za pomocą naszego pakietu wyspecjalizowanych narzędzi do badania użytkowników.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Skonfiguruj swój pierwszy test użytkownika w ciągu kilku minut, a pierwsze wyniki uzyskasz w ciągu kilku godzin. Userbrain to szybka ścieżka do sprawdzenia, co sprawdza się w przypadku Twojego produktu, a co nie.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak to platforma badawcza UX, gotowa pomóc Ci w pokonaniu wszelkich wyzwań, jakie przed nią postawisz. Jeśli kiedykolwiek zastanawiałeś się, co myślą i czują Twoi użytkownicy na temat Twojej witryny, aplikacji lub prototypu, nie musisz już zgadywać. Na platformie UXtweak dostępnych jest wiele na...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Dopasowywanie badaczy do uczestników. Zrekrutuj dowolnego uczestnika lub znajdź płatne możliwości prowadzenia badań w oparciu o dowolną metodę badawczą na całym świecie.
Discuss
discuss.io
Zbudowane z myślą o skalowaniu badań jakościowych z przełomowymi, generatywnymi spostrzeżeniami opartymi na sztucznej inteligencji, Discuss.io jest domem dla najbardziej lubianych na świecie narzędzi do badań rynkowych.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Cześć, cześć, miło mi cię poznać. Nazywamy się Marvin, platforma do analizy danych jakościowych i repozytorium badań zaprojektowana, aby pomóc Ci scentralizować całą wiedzę o klientach i zaprojektować produkty zorientowane na użytkownika. Dzięki zaawansowanej sztucznej inteligencji automatyzujemy żm...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing to rozwiązanie do testów społecznościowych, które umożliwia zespołom ds. kontroli jakości, produktowym, UX, inżynieryjnym, lokalizacyjnym i cyfrowym testowanie swoich produktów i doświadczeń w ponad 189 krajach z udziałem ponad 90 000 profesjonalnie zweryfikowanych specjalistów, k...
Userback
userback.io
#1 PLATFORMA WIZUALNYCH OPINII UŻYTKOWNIKÓW Opinia użytkowników jest [@#!#+$?%] trudna. Właśnie dlatego ponad 20 000 zespołów zajmujących się oprogramowaniem wybiera usługę Userback, aby zautomatyzować, usprawnić i ustrukturyzować pętle informacji zwrotnej, od zebrania po zamknięcie. - Wzbogacaj o...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate oferuje kompleksowe rozwiązanie do zbierania informacji zwrotnych od klientów i pracowników. Zdobądź przydatne informacje i podejmuj decyzje w oparciu o dane.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO to wiodące na rynku narzędzie do testów A/B, którego szybko rozwijające się firmy używają do eksperymentowania i optymalizacji współczynnika konwersji.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku to zestaw narzędzi, które pomogą Ci stworzyć wysokiej jakości doświadczenie użytkownika, obejmujące nagrywanie gości, mapę cieplną, widżet opinii, testy A/B itp.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...