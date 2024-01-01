WebCatalog

Kenyt

Kenyt

Nie masz zainstalowanego WebCatalog Desktop? Pobierz WebCatalog Desktop.

Użyj aplikacji internetowej

Strona internetowa: kenyt.ai

Korzystaj z wygodnej aplikacji komputerowej Kenyt przez WebCatalog Desktop dla systemów Mac, Windows i Linux.

Uruchamiaj aplikacje w nieodciągających uwagi okienkach z licznymi usprawnieniami.

Zarządzaj i przełączaj się między wieloma kontami i aplikacjami bez potrzeby zmieniania przeglądarki.

Kenyt.AI's product is a conversational customer engagement platform, helping businesses to deeply engage with their customers through a high quality human-like experience. Kenyt Chatbots and Voicebots support multiple languages and produce superior customer engagement because of its advanced AI engine with 95% accuracy, which is way higher than the industry average. The system consists of multiple reusable workflows, like choosing an item on an ecommerce portal, processing payments, booking appointment, etc. and at the same time creating a permanent back-channel for marketing through messaging apps. As computing moves from touch/typing to chat & voice over next few years, Kenyt.AI with its deep conversational and workflow intelligence is best positioned to provide a high quality conversational experience to businesses globally, capitalizing on the market opportunity of upwards of $5B/annum. Founding team comes from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai each having 15 years of relevant industry experience.

Kategorie:

Business
Oprogramowanie inteligentnych wirtualnych asystentów

Strona internetowa: kenyt.ai

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji Kenyt. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.

Alternatywy

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Dixa

Dixa

dixa.com

Zobacz także

Clarabridge Engage

Clarabridge Engage

engagor.com

SmartMessage

SmartMessage

smartmessage.com

Sparkposh

Sparkposh

sparkposh.com

Meya

Meya

meya.ai

Amio

Amio

amio.io

1World Online

1World Online

welcome.1worldonline.com

VooV Meeting

VooV Meeting

voovmeeting.com

Gainsight PX

Gainsight PX

aptrinsic.com

Acquire

Acquire

acquire.io

Fotaflo

Fotaflo

fotaflo.com

Better

Better

better.com

Certainly

Certainly

certainly.io

Zobacz

Desktop

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.