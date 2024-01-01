Alternatywy - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter to inteligentna aplikacja do robienia notatek, która umożliwia zapamiętywanie, wyszukiwanie i udostępnianie rozmów głosowych. Otter tworzy inteligentne notatki głosowe, które łączą dźwięk, transkrypcję, identyfikację mówiącego, wbudowane zdjęcia i frazy kluczowe. Pomaga ludziom biznesu, dzienn...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Ciesz się głosem HD bez szumów tła i echa podczas zdalnych spotkań, podcastów i nagrań. Krisp zapobiega hałaśliwym rozproszeniom, zwiększając produktywność i profesjonalizm.
Notta
notta.ai
Nagrywaj i zamieniaj swój ulubiony podcast, radio z wiadomościami i rozmowami, czat Discord, dźwięk zajęć Zoom na tekst. Możesz odtwarzać nagrania i edytować transkrypcje, dodawać notatki, znaczniki, wstawiać obrazy, aby uchwycić cenne informacje z każdej rozmowy.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Twórz treści wideo AI w mniej niż 15 minut. Zamień dowolny tekst, slajdy lub podpowiedzi w profesjonalne filmy prowadzone przez prezentera w ciągu kilku minut. W dowolnym języku
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Uzyskaj dostęp do potężnych modeli sztucznej inteligencji, aby transkrypować i rozumieć mowę Nasz prosty interfejs API udostępnia modele sztucznej inteligencji do rozpoznawania mowy, wykrywania mówcy, podsumowywania mowy i nie tylko. Opieramy się na najnowocześniejszych badaniach nad sztuczną intel...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Wbuduj Voice AI w swoje aplikacje. Od start-upów po NASA, interfejsy API Deepgram są używane do transkrypcji i rozumienia milionów minut audio każdego dnia. Szybkie, dokładne, skalowalne i ekonomiczne. Wszystko, czego programiści potrzebują, aby budować pewnie i szybciej dostarczać produkty.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...