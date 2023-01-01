WebCatalog

Intuiface

Intuiface

Nie masz zainstalowanego WebCatalog? Pobierz aplikację.

Użyj aplikacji internetowej

Strona internetowa: intuiface.com

Korzystaj z wygodnej aplikacji komputerowej Intuiface przez WebCatalog dla systemów Mac, Windows i Linux.

Uruchamiaj aplikacje w nieodciągających uwagi okienkach z licznymi usprawnieniami.

Zarządzaj i przełączaj się między wieloma kontami i aplikacjami bez potrzeby zmieniania przeglądarki.

The Audience Engagement Platform Intuiface is the market’s only no-code platform dedicated to the creation, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences that connect people to place. Over 1,200 companies across 70+ countries are engaging audiences in-venue, on the web, and on personal mobile devices using interactive options such as touch, gestures, sensors, voice, computer vision, the Internet of Things, and much more. It is an ISO 27001 Certified platform that can be used by any industry – including retail, hospitality, real estate, tourism, education – and for any intent – from digital signs to self-service kiosks and assisted selling.

Strona internetowa: intuiface.com

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji Intuiface. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.

Zobacz także

CIH Online

CIH Online

cihnet.co.ma

Pickcel

Pickcel

pickcel.com

iStory

iStory

istorylive.com

Buncee

Buncee

app.edu.buncee.com

Inhubber

Inhubber

inhubber.com

HyHyve

HyHyve

hyhyve.com

Lately AI

Lately AI

lately.ai

Secureframe

Secureframe

secureframe.com

НІТ

НІТ

nit.school

Refty

Refty

refty.co

Wisecut

Wisecut

wisecut.video

Canary

Canary

canary.is

Produkt

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.