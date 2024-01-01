Alternatywy - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ – wiodące na świecie rozwiązanie do automatyzacji partnerstwa, odkrywa, zarządza, chroni i optymalizuje wszystkie kanały partnerstwa, osiągając prawdziwy wykładniczy wzrost.
LTK
shopltk.com
Kupuj najnowsze produkty z zakresu mody, domu, urody i fitnessu od wpływowych osób LTK, którym ufasz. Pomysły na odzież roboczą, sukienki dla gości weselnych, stylizacje podróżne i wiele więcej.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN to najlepsze oprogramowanie do influencer marketingu dla marek e-commerce. Nasza platforma oparta na sztucznej inteligencji obejmuje ponad 32 miliony wpływowych osób, pracownię kampanii, raporty i analizy, realizację płatności i produktów, bibliotekę multimediów z pełną treścią i wiele więcej.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Oprogramowanie do zarządzania relacjami partnerskimi umożliwiające skalowanie dowolnego programu: partnerskiego, resellerskiego, marketingowego i nie tylko. Zobacz, dlaczego firmy SaaS rozwijają się dzięki PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole to firma zajmująca się analizą hashtagów i analizą mediów społecznościowych, która dostarcza dane w czasie rzeczywistym ze śledzeniem hashtagów na Twitterze, Instagramie i Facebooku.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Odkryj, jak Meltwater pomaga zespołom PR i marketingu monitorować relacje w mediach, zarówno w wiadomościach, jak i mediach społecznościowych, oraz usprawniać zarządzanie marką.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Dobrze prosperujące marki buduje się dzięki ambasadorom. Kompleksowe oprogramowanie do zarządzania ambasadorami marki, które integruje się z Shopify, Amazon i WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Platforma influencer marketingu Affable pozwala globalnym markom, agencjom i markom e-commerce D2C z łatwością znajdować influencerów, zarządzać kampaniami i mierzyć ROI! Sprawdzeni influencerzy. Ponad 100 klientów.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infrastruktura wzrostu dla handlu elektronicznego. Dołącz do tysięcy firm korzystających z oprogramowania Perpetua do obsługi mediów detalicznych i oprogramowania wywiadowczego, aby z zyskiem zwiększać rozwój na Amazon, Walmart, Instacart i innych platformach handlowych.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Zoptymalizuj cyfrową podróż klienta. Ujednolicona platforma oprogramowania do obsługi klienta i oprogramowania do zarządzania mediami społecznościowymi firmy Emplifi wypełnia lukę w obszarze obsługi klienta.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Kompleksowe rozwiązanie wzmacniające Twój wpływowy marketing. Zarządzaj pełnym cyklem życia swoich kampanii marketingowych z influencerami.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr to system rejestrowania marketingu influencerów opartego na danych, którego marketerzy używają do inwestowania we właściwe strategie, usprawniania kampanii i skalowania programów.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Wiodąca platforma influencer marketingu Octoly pomaga markom zwiększyć ich widoczność, budować zaufanie i zwiększać sprzedaż, łącząc na dużą skalę sprawdzonych mikroinfluencerów i konsumentów. Marki wykorzystują naszą wyselekcjonowaną społeczność do tworzenia postów w mediach społecznościowych i re...
StarNgage
starngage.com
W StarNgage wierzymy, że rozpowszechniane społecznie treści wizualne są przyszłością reklamy. To dzieje się teraz na Instagramie, a my chcemy pomóc markom w tej przygodzie i wygrywać na Instagramie. Platforma ta pozwala markom mierzyć wysiłki marketingowe na Instagramie i angażować wpływowe osoby do...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks to wielokrotnie nagradzana platforma marketingu wpływowego i certyfikowana korporacja B obsługująca handel społecznościowy z twórcami i wiodącymi światowymi markami konsumenckimi. Zastrzeżona technologia MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, zapewnia strategiczne dopasowywanie twórców do marek...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero to potężne oprogramowanie do marketingu afiliacyjnego, wpływowego i polecającego, wszystko w jednym. Już od 49 USD GrowthHero rozwija się wraz z Tobą! W pełni elastyczne narzędzia zapewniające Twój sukces: - Portal partnerski z białą etykietą, w pełni dostosowuj bez potrzeby stosowania ko...
Influence.co
influence.co
Wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, aby odnieść sukces jako twórca. Dołącz do pierwszej profesjonalnej sieci przeznaczonej dla influencerów i twórców. Utwórz swój profil już dziś, aby zarabiać pieniądze, uczyć się od siebie nawzajem i poznawać ludzi poprzez społeczności.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 Platforma treści generowanych przez użytkowników do tworzenia i publikowania kampanii UGC w różnych marketingowych punktach styku. Idealna platforma UGC do skutecznego zwiększania zaufania do marki, świadomości, zaangażowania użytkowników i sprzedaży.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr to jedna z najlepszych firm zajmujących się marketingiem influencerskim, łącząca odpowiednich influencerów i ambasadorów marki z najlepszymi markami. Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową już dziś.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag płatny — dopasowuj się do twórców, uruchamiaj kampanie i umieszczaj twórców na białej liście — na jednej platformie. Influencer marketing jest teraz bezpieczny, łatwy i szybki.
Audiense
audiense.com
Wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, aby zrozumieć odbiorców i uzyskać lepsze wyniki marketingowe, wyniki w mediach społecznościowych, wyniki wpływowych osób, strategie medialne, strategie wzrostu lub zwrot z wydatków na reklamę. Umieść segmentację konsumentów i wiedzę kulturową w centrum swojej strategii...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Zwiększaj sprzedaż poprzez marketing twórców. Marketing wpływowy, programy partnerskie, zarządzanie twórcami, treści generowane przez użytkowników, ambasadorzy marki: buduj wartościowe partnerstwa, aby rozwijać swój biznes.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold to kanadyjska platforma marketingu wpływowego, łącząca marki z ponad 9000 lokalnych mikroinfluencerów. Uprość zarządzanie kampaniami, przeglądanie treści i wypłaty dla influencerów. Skorzystaj z naszych dostosowanych do indywidualnych potrzeb rozwiązań, w tym zarządzanych kampanii, CampaignPl...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN to oprogramowanie oparte na danych dla influencer marketingu, które optymalizuje przepływ pracy i strategie influencer marketingu. Jesteśmy dedykowani dużym i średnim firmom oraz grupom. Na każdym etapie influencer marketingu mamy dla Ciebie rozwiązania: ◾ Identyfikuj i odkrywaj gwiazdy, ni...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre to kompleksowa platforma dla influencerów oparta na sztucznej inteligencji, która umożliwia milionom influencerów nawiązywanie kontaktu z globalnymi markami w celu nawiązania skutecznej współpracy. A co jeszcze lepsze – Atisfyre jest całkowicie BEZPŁATNY dla influencerów. Atisfyre narodziło...