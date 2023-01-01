Alternatywy - Endorsal
elink.io
elink.io
Zbuduj wszystko za pomocą łączy internetowych. elink ma wszystko, czego potrzebujesz do zapisywania zakładek i tworzenia stron internetowych, biuletynów e-mailowych, widżetów witryn RSS, linków do biografii społecznościowych, ścian społecznościowych, zautomatyzowanych treści i nie tylko. Twórz treśc...
Short.io
short.io
Short.io to biały narzędzie do skracania adresów URL, które tworzy krótkie linki w markowych domenach. Skracaj, dostosowuj i udostępniaj swoim odbiorcom markowe adresy URL.
Revue
getrevue.co
Zbuduj lojalną publiczność. Revue ułatwia pisarzom i wydawcom wysyłanie biuletynów redakcyjnych i zarabianie na nich.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Dodaj piksele retargetujące, niestandardowe wezwanie do działania i niestandardowe domeny do każdego udostępnianego linku, dostosuj wygląd miniatury linku i retargetuj każdego, kto kliknie.
Radio.co
radio.co
Chcesz stworzyć stację radiową? Zautomatyzuj swój harmonogram, transmituj na żywo i śledź słuchaczy z jednej, łatwej w obsłudze platformy. Witamy w Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops to platforma marketingu wirusowego i poleceń, umożliwiająca uruchamianie konkursów rankingowych, loterii, programów przedpremierowych i programów polecających.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Nawiąż współpracę z ShareASale, aby stać się częścią naszej zaufanej sieci marketingu afiliacyjnego. Nasza sieć dostarcza rozwiązania marketingowe dla naszych partnerów.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence to usługa marketingu wpływowego, która umożliwia markom i influencerom nawiązywanie kontaktów, współpracę i osiąganie swoich celów.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer to tańszy, najszybszy i najłatwiejszy sposób na sprawdzenie, co naprawdę dzieje się w Internecie.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter oferuje czyste i proste pisanie dla osób, które nie szukają zaawansowanych raportów ani funkcji dla firm.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Oryginalny rynek markowych nazw z ponad 100 000 wybranych przez ekspertów nazw firm do wyboru. Uzyskaj pasującą domenę .com i logo oraz bezpłatne porady dotyczące marki od naszego zespołu.
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com integruje się z wiodącymi na świecie platformami do automatyzacji marketingu, aby zmaksymalizować wzrost liczby odbiorców, odzyskać przychody z koszyka porzuconego i ponownie zaangażować nieaktywnych odbiorców poprzez wiodące w branży systemy integracji danych. Zmaksymalizuj niewykorzy...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify to oprogramowanie przeznaczone dla firm zajmujących się handlem elektronicznym, umożliwiające śledzenie i przypisywanie wszystkich Twoich działań marketingowych (wielokanałowe). Dzięki rewolucyjnej technologii śledzenia użytkownicy mogą być śledzeni bez modelowania lub Google Analytics – w 1...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Zwiększ ruch retencyjny i zyski dzięki technologii GPT-3