DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or to find your next superstar employee, DSMN8 has the solution. We make it easy for organizations to leverage their employees’ influence, helping their workforce to become brand advocates and more effective social sellers. Our innovative solutions enable your employees to locate, create, and share company-approved content with ease. In its simplest form, here’s how it works: Step 1: Centralize your organization’s content into a custom news feed. Step 2: Provide access for employees to share company-approved content. Step 3: Track results and ROI with our industry-leading analytics suite. The world’s biggest companies trust DSMN8 to power their employee advocacy programs, including McKinsey, Nokia, Ipsos, AkzoNobel, Bayer, Abbott, DropBox, Aramex, GroupM, and Snap Inc. Helping our clients empower their own employees is what drives how we work every day, and motivates us to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

