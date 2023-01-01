Alternatywy - dscout
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Narzędzia do testowania użyteczności i badania mające na celu poprawę jakości obsługi klienta online z UserTesting, platformy Human Insight. Oprogramowanie branżowe nr 1 CX firmy G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Narzędzie do testowania użytkowników w trybie płatności na bieżąco, bez konieczności subskrypcji i opłat miesięcznych. Uzyskaj lepsze spostrzeżenia dzięki naszemu panelowi wysokiej jakości testerów już od 30 USD za testera.
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Najprostszy sposób na asynchroniczne rozmowy wideo. Angażuj swoją społeczność, rekrutuj nowe talenty, generuj lepsze kontakty do potencjalnych klientów i wiele więcej.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Wykorzystaj naszą najnowocześniejszą platformę do badań użytkowników i globalny panel liczący ponad 1,6 miliona osób, aby poprawić jakość obsługi klientów i użytkowników.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Dopasowywanie badaczy do uczestników. Zrekrutuj dowolnego uczestnika lub znajdź płatne możliwości prowadzenia badań w oparciu o dowolną metodę badawczą na całym świecie.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Dopasowywanie badaczy do uczestników. Zrekrutuj dowolnego uczestnika lub znajdź płatne możliwości prowadzenia badań w oparciu o dowolną metodę badawczą na całym świecie.
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Nasza oparta na sztucznej inteligencji platforma do natychmiastowych badań wideo umożliwia zespołom MR, UX i CX zrozumienie ludzi, produktów i doświadczeń w kontekście życia codziennego. Badacze, projektanci i menedżerowie produktów, których wspieramy, korzystają z Indeemo w kontekście B2C i B2B na ...