Alternatywy - Debutify
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Najszybciej rozwijająca się platforma typu white-label dla agencji marketingu cyfrowego. CRM, e-mail, dwukierunkowe SMS-y, narzędzie do tworzenia ścieżek i wiele więcej!
Podium
podium.com
Daj swojej firmie nieuczciwą przewagę dzięki recenzjom, wiadomościom, płatnościom, czatowi internetowemu i nie tylko.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com to duńska witryna z recenzjami konsumenckimi, założona w Danii w 2007 roku i zawierająca recenzje firm z całego świata. Co miesiąc publikowanych jest prawie 1 milion nowych recenzji. Witryna oferuje usługi freemium dla firm. Firma polega na użytkownikach, oprogramowaniu i zespole ds. ...
Kenect
kenect.com
Kontaktuj się z klientami tam, gdzie się znajdują — wysyłając SMS-y na ich telefony. Podwój liczbę potencjalnych klientów, generuj recenzje online, rejestruj płatności i rozpoczynaj rozmowy na czacie wideo, a wszystko to za pośrednictwem wiadomości tekstowych.
Thryv
thryv.com
Zarządzaj klientami w dowolnym miejscu, czasie i na dowolnym urządzeniu dzięki oprogramowaniu dla małych firm Thryv: CRM, marketing tekstowy i e-mailowy, media społecznościowe, strony internetowe i nie tylko.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye to kompleksowa platforma obsługi klienta. Ponad 60 000 firm różnej wielkości korzysta codziennie z BirdEye, aby można je było znaleźć w Internecie dzięki recenzjom, być wybieranymi przez klientów za pomocą wiadomości tekstowych i być najlepszą firmą dzięki narzędziom do ankiet i analiz.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Skorzystaj z platformy zarządzania mediami społecznościowymi PromoRepublic, aby tworzyć i dostosowywać treści za pomocą wbudowanych narzędzi, planować ich wyświetlanie na wielu stronach mediów społecznościowych, wyświetlać reklamy i uzyskiwać wyniki dla swojej firmy.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself to firma zajmująca się zarządzaniem reputacją i prywatnością w Internecie, która dostarcza oprogramowanie i usługi, w tym: negatywne wyniki Google, budowanie marki osobistej, ochronę informacji prywatnych, skanowanie Dark Web i nie tylko.
G2
g2.com
Porównaj najlepsze oprogramowanie i usługi biznesowe na podstawie ocen użytkowników i danych społecznościowych. Recenzje oprogramowania CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM i marketingowego.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Napędzaj swoją markę® dzięki platformie marketingowej nr 1® dla małych firm.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Kompleksowa platforma zapewniająca sukces w wyszukiwaniu lokalnym · Wspinaj się w rankingach, rozwijaj swoją reputację i wyróżnij się w wyszukiwaniu lokalnym dzięki BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak napędza rozwój najpopularniejszych aplikacji i gier na świecie, zapewniając przydatne informacje w prostym interfejsie. → Wypróbuj nas za darmo!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Rozpal zaangażowanie klientów Platforma do przesyłania wiadomości biznesowych, która umożliwia wysyłanie SMS-ów z numeru telefonu służbowego bezpośrednio na komputer, dzięki czemu możesz otrzymać odpowiedź.
Yext
yext.com
Yext to nowojorska firma technologiczna działająca w obszarze zarządzania marką online. Oferuje aktualizacje marki za pomocą opartej na chmurze sieci aplikacji, wyszukiwarek i innych udogodnień. Firma została założona w 2006 roku przez Howarda Lermana, Briana Distelburgera i Brenta Metza. Najnowsze ...
Broadly
broadly.com
Oprogramowanie do reputacji online i obsługi klienta pomaga w tworzeniu strategii marketingu online, dzięki czemu możesz zwiększać liczbę poleceń, potencjalnych klientów, recenzji i przychodów.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Najprostszy sposób na sprzedaż rozwiązań cyfrowych pod własną marką. Vendasta to platforma typu white-label dla firm dostarczających rozwiązania cyfrowe dla małych i średnich firm.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ Nr 1 Narzędzie do zarządzania recenzjami aplikacji i ASO. Analizuj opinie, zarządzaj ocenami i odpowiadaj na recenzje, zwiększaj liczbę bezpłatnych pobrań z App Store, Google Play i Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Najłatwiejszy sposób na zdobycie większej liczby recenzji i budowanie swojej reputacji. Twórz szum w mediach społecznościowych, ulepszaj swoje SEO i zdobywaj większą sprzedaż.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
Najlepsza platforma UGC do gromadzenia recenzji, historii, kanałów w mediach społecznościowych, zdjęć i umieszczania ich na dowolnej stronie internetowej. Automatycznie!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo to platforma marketingowa eCommerce z najbardziej zaawansowanymi rozwiązaniami do recenzji klientów, marketingu wizualnego, lojalności, poleceń i marketingu SMS. Dowiedz się więcej o tym, jak Twoja marka może napędzać rozwój dzięki Yotpo tutaj.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby to nowoczesna, zintegrowana z DMS i zautomatyzowana platforma komunikacyjna, która ułatwia nawiązywanie kontaktu i konwersję klientów. Zwiększ wydajność usług swojego dealera.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko to 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ przyjazna dla użytkownika platforma do zarządzania reputacją, która umożliwia marketerom i właścicielom firm oszczędzanie czasu dzięki automatyzacji. Produkty obejmują ✅ Zarządzanie recenzjami, ✅ Media społecznościowe, ✅ PowerListingi i nie tylko. Zapisz się do Rannko już dziś...
Appbot
appbot.co
Narzędzia do przeglądania i oceniania aplikacji, które pozwolą Ci podnieść poziom obsługi klienta. Platforma dla firm, które poważnie traktują recenzje i oceny. Appbot zapewnia światowej klasy monitorowanie recenzji i ocen, odpowiedzi i analizy.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers to wielokrotnie nagradzana firma zajmująca się oprogramowaniem do recenzji klientów. Zdobądź więcej recenzji. Odpowiadaj klientom. Znajdź spostrzeżenia na temat doświadczeń klientów.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial to rozwiązanie do zarządzania mediami społecznościowymi dla firm posiadających wiele lokalizacji i profili. Zarządzaj wszystkimi publikacjami, reklamami, zaangażowaniem, recenzjami i raportami z jednej scentralizowanej platformy MavSocial zapewnia firmom mającym wiele lokalizacji wyjątkową...
SpotOn
spoton.com
Systemy punktów sprzedaży i oprogramowanie do przetwarzania płatności SpotOn zostały stworzone tak, aby działać tak, jak Ty. Jesteś wspierany 24 godziny na dobę, 7 dni w tygodniu, 365 dni w tygodniu, od ludzi, którym naprawdę zależy.
Mobal
mobal.io
Zarządzaj wszystkimi wpisami o firmach z jednego miejsca, bez wysiłku. Dzięki nam zarządzanie wpisami Twojej firmy będzie przyjemne, szybkie i przyjemne.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource jest liderem w branży rozwiązań do śledzenia połączeń, zarządzania potencjalnymi klientami i analityki biznesowej. Zmaksymalizuj swoje wydatki marketingowe i uzyskaj wymierne wyniki.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter zapewnia markom działającym w wielu lokalizacjach lokalne informacje i narzędzia potrzebne do monitorowania, analizowania i ulepszania obsługi klienta na dużą skalę.
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...