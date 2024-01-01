Alternatywy - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
Odkryj na nowo sposób, w jaki łączysz się z klientami. ManyChat pozwala na kontakt z klientem 24 godziny na dobę, 7 dni w tygodniu — wykorzystaj moc automatyzacji marketingu już dziś!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
Zautomatyzuj obsługę klienta za pomocą ChatBota i nigdy nie przegap szansy na sprzedaż lub pomoc swoim klientom. Twórz od podstaw własne chatboty, bez umiejętności technicznych!
Drift
drift.com
Drift to nowy sposób, w jaki firmy kupują od firm. Wypróbuj nasze narzędzia do marketingu konwersacyjnego i sprzedaży, które już dziś ułatwiają zakupy, całkowicie za darmo.
Botpress
botpress.com
Twórz chatboty ChatGPT zaskakująco szybko 🚀. Pierwszy kreator chatbotów nowej generacji oparty na OpenAI. Twórz boty podobne do ChatGPT dla swojego projektu lub firmy, aby załatwiać sprawy. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel to wiodąca platforma botów do tworzenia chatbotów AI na Facebooku. Dowiedz się, jak szybko i łatwo stworzyć bota Facebook Messenger – bez konieczności kodowania.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox to przestrzeń robocza bez kodu, która odblokowuje możliwości WhatsApp w celu skalowania Twojej firmy dzięki Shared Inbox, Chatbotowi bez kodu WhatsApp, transmisjom WhatsApp i nie tylko
Qualified
qualified.com
Wykwalifikowany pomaga firmom szybciej generować rurociągi. Wykorzystaj swój największy atut – swoją witrynę internetową – aby zidentyfikować najcenniejszych użytkowników, natychmiast rozpocząć rozmowy sprzedażowe, zaplanować spotkania, konwertować ruch wychodzący i płatny oraz odkrywać sygnały zami...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Zmień odsłony w klientów. Rozpoznaj Firmy, które aktualnie przeglądają Twoją stronę i zamień je w klientów!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Platforma współpracy do tworzenia agentów AI. Zespoły używają Voiceflow do projektowania, testowania i uruchamiania agentów AI na czacie lub głosowo — razem, szybciej i na dużą skalę.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Automatyzuj interakcje z klientami i pracownikami w ponad 135 językach i w ponad 35 kanałach, aby zapewnić praktyczne wyniki przy niższych kosztach.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
Konwersacyjna sztuczna inteligencja, która nie jest sztuczna. Twórz znaczące, spersonalizowane relacje ze swoimi klientami, zapewniając jednocześnie rzeczywiste wyniki dla swojej firmy.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics pełni rolę zaufanego drugiego pilota biznesowego, którego celem jest uczynienie Cię mądrzejszym, szybszym i pewniejszym w podejmowaniu decyzji opartych na danych. IBM Cognos Analytics zapewnia każdemu użytkownikowi — niezależnie od tego, czy jest to analityk danych, analityk biz...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor na nowo definiuje CX dzięki Generative AI i NLP, tworząc dynamiczne podróże klientów w kanałach komunikacyjnych. Nasza platforma CX z niskim kodem/bez kodu łączy Digital Assistant i inteligentną automatyzację procesów, oferując spersonalizowane, zorientowane na cel interakcje. Wykracza poza o...