Blind Zebra

Blind Zebra

Nie masz zainstalowanego WebCatalog Desktop? Pobierz WebCatalog Desktop.

Użyj aplikacji internetowej

Strona internetowa: blind-zebra.com

Korzystaj z wygodnej aplikacji komputerowej Blind Zebra przez WebCatalog Desktop dla systemów Mac, Windows i Linux.

Uruchamiaj aplikacje w nieodciągających uwagi okienkach z licznymi usprawnieniami.

Zarządzaj i przełączaj się między wieloma kontami i aplikacjami bez potrzeby zmieniania przeglądarki.

Blind Zebra is an elite sales and customer success coaching company focused on complete customer journey training for your client-facing teams. All Blind Zebra training is built on a simple yet powerful Think-Do-Say™ methodology, which leans first and foremost into the energy we bring with us when we “show up” – with a customer, a prospect, or anyone else. Because your client-facing teams share responsibility for your customer journey and your revenue targets, we believe they should also share a common language and uplifted team culture. Blind Zebra coaching creates shared thought, action, and language for a more seamless customer experience and better performance against your KPIs. Over 100 companies such as ChurnZero, Emarsys, Kronologic, Terminus, and Salesforce depend on Blind Zebra to support their client-facing teams using our unique Think-Do-Say™ methodology. To learn more, please visit https://blind-zebra.com.
Kategorie:
Business
Customer Success Training Providers

Strona internetowa: blind-zebra.com

Zastrzeżenie: WebCatalog nie jest w żaden sposób powiązany, stowarzyszony, upoważniony ani wspierany przez twórców aplikacji Blind Zebra. Wszelkie nazwy produktów, logotypy i marki należą do ich właścicieli.

Alternatywy

ChurnRX

ChurnRX

churnrx.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

Zobacz także

SmartWinnr

SmartWinnr

smartwinnr.com

NineFive

NineFive

ninefive.io

Brainshark

Brainshark

brainshark.com

Speexx

Speexx

speexx.com

Right On Interactive

Right On Interactive

rightoninteractive.com

Enthu.ai

Enthu.ai

enthu.ai

Reportz

Reportz

reportz.io

MeetRecord

MeetRecord

meetrecord.com

Ombud

Ombud

ombud.com

Fitr

Fitr

fitr.training

LeadsRx

LeadsRx

leadsrx.com

Keatext

Keatext

keatext.ai

Zobacz

Desktop

Wsparcie techniczne

Firma

Informacje prawne

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.