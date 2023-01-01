Alternatieven - Yotpo
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is een uitgebreid klantervaringplatform. Meer dan 60.000 bedrijven van elke omvang gebruiken BirdEye elke dag om online gevonden te worden via recensies, gekozen te worden door klanten via sms-interacties en om het beste bedrijf te zijn met enquête- en inzichtentools.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
De eenvoudigste manier om meer beoordelingen te krijgen en uw reputatie op te bouwen. Creëer buzz op sociale media, verbeter uw SEO en genereer meer omzet.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence is een klantstemplatform dat sociaal bewijs voor GTM-teams automatiseert en binnen enkele minuten geverifieerde casestudy's, getuigenissen en statistieken genereert. Met behulp van enquêtes en beoordelingen van derden verzamelt UserEvidence voortdurend feedback gedurende het hele klantt...