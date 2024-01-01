Alternatieven - Workstream.io
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (Frans voor 'tafeltje' letterlijk, ook wel 'plaatje'; mv. tableaux of, zelden, tableaus) kan verwijzen naar:
Looker
looker.com
Looker is een platform voor business intelligence-software en big data-analyse waarmee u eenvoudig realtime bedrijfsanalyses kunt verkennen, analyseren en delen.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Beheerde notebooks voor datawetenschappers en onderzoekers.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence- en analysesoftware. Zoho Analytics is selfservice BI- en data-analysesoftware waarmee u uw gegevens visueel kunt analyseren, verbluffende datavisualisaties kunt maken en binnen enkele minuten verborgen inzichten kunt ontdekken.
Grow
grow.com
Business intelligence-software die de inzichten biedt die u hard nodig heeft om de groei te stimuleren en uw bedrijf te transformeren.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud biedt een geïntegreerde set betrouwbare en veilige cloud computing-tools en -producten, waarmee u een cloudinfrastructuur en datacenters in meerdere regio's kunt bouwen om uw bedrijf en de mondiale industrie te versterken. Probeer het gratis.
Metabase
metabase.com
De snelste en gemakkelijkste manier om gegevens en analyses binnen uw bedrijf te delen. Een open source Business Intelligence-server die u in 5 minuten installeert en verbinding maakt met MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB en meer! Iedereen kan het gebruiken om grafieken, dashboards en nachtelijke e-mailrap...
Sisense
sisense.com
Business Intelligence-software van Sisense, de marktleider op het gebied van BI voor complexe gegevens - bereid, analyseer en verken eenvoudig groeiende gegevens uit meerdere bronnen.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. is een cloudsoftwarebedrijf gevestigd in American Fork, Utah, Verenigde Staten. Het is gespecialiseerd in business intelligence-tools en datavisualisatie.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is een collaboratief dataplatform dat SQL, R, Python en visuele analyses op één plek combineert. Maak sneller verbinding, analyseer en deel.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio is een online dashboardplatform voor het bouwen van krachtige realtime bedrijfsdashboards voor uw team of uw klanten.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-end SaaS-analyse. HockeyStack is een SaaS-analysetool die marketing-, product-, omzet- en verkoopgegevens verenigt om verborgen inzichten bloot te leggen, zoals de LTV van een campagne of het verlooppercentage van elk marketingkanaal. Geen opstelling. Geen code. PROBEER GRATIS
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
Het inzicht dat u nodig heeft om uw bedrijf te beheren! Met realtime projectkosten, tijd en uitgaven is het beheren van uw projecten, taken en klanten een fluitje van een cent. Verkrijg rijke interactieve grafieken op teamlid-, project-, klant- en bedrijfsniveau. Wij weten dat uw bedrijf niet begint...
Chartio
chartio.com
Met de cloudgebaseerde business intelligence- en analyseoplossing van Chartio kan iedereen zijn gegevens vanuit zijn bedrijfsapplicaties analyseren.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
Het bedrijfsanalyse- en mobiliteitsplatform van MicroStrategy helpt ondernemingen analyse- en mobiliteitsapps te bouwen en te implementeren om hun bedrijf te transformeren.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is een modern dataplatform voor datawetenschap en -analyse. Collaboratieve notebooks, prachtige data-apps en beveiliging op ondernemingsniveau.
Mineo
mineo.app
Converteer Python Notebooks naar data-apps. Mineo is het platform om uw gegevens te verkennen, gegevens-apps te bouwen en te implementeren op basis van Python-supercharged-notebooks.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx biedt het toonaangevende Analytics Cloud Platform. We stellen iedereen in staat inzichten met grote impact te ontdekken met AI-aangedreven analyse-automatisering.
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade is de eerste geavanceerde analysetool die voor teams is gebouwd en waarmee analisten grote datasets kunnen omzetten in aangepaste, voorspellende inzichten en hun bevindingen gemakkelijk kunnen delen.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData is een ingebed BI- en analyseplatform dat snelle, betrouwbare en gebruiksvriendelijke analyses biedt. Gebouwd voor al uw zakelijke gebruikers in gedachten.
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML verkort de tijd (tot seconden) om te ontdekken waarom bedrijfsstatistieken veranderen met detectie van afwijkingen en analyse van de hoofdoorzaak.
Holistics
holistics.io
Met Holistiek kan iedereen zijn eigen datavragen beantwoorden zonder technische teams lastig te vallen. Geen “frustratie in de wachtrij” meer voor zowel het bedrijf als het datateam.
Datazip
datazip.io
Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, ...
Cube Analytics
cubeanalytics.com
Cube is an automation platform that empowers teams to easily create custom data and analytics applications in minutes, without writing code.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B's eerste en enige stop voor het genereren van inkomsten Alles wat uw team nodig heeft om kopers te betrekken, verkopers voor te bereiden, waarde te kwantificeren en de prestaties voortdurend te optimaliseren. Eén modulair platform — dat voorspelbare omzetgroei op schaal levert.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Website- en productanalyse goed gedaan - eindelijk! De Spotless™-tracking van Usermaven legt alle gebeurtenissen automatisch vast, waardoor de afhankelijkheid van ontwikkelaars wordt weggenomen en het de gemakkelijkste analysetool voor marketeers en productmensen wordt.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ biedt dynamische, collaboratieve toegang tot simulatie- en data-analysetechnologie en schaalbare HPC- en cloudbronnen, allemaal op één plek.