Alternatieven - Wellable
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, het toonaangevende verzendplatform, helpt bedrijven zich te onderscheiden door hen nieuwe manieren te bieden om tijdens het koperstraject met klanten in contact te komen.
Tremendous
tremendous.com
Verstuur digitale betalingen internationaal op schaal. Onmiddellijke levering, frustratievrije inwisseling, honderden beloningsopties. Koop, verzend, volg, beheer en merk uw uitbetalingen op ons gebruiksvriendelijke platform.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy is een alles-in-één platform voor zakelijke geschenken, dat de kracht van ervaring en plezier gebruikt om mensen over de hele wereld met elkaar te verbinden.
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium maakt het geven, belonen en ruilen van wereldwijde groepen eenvoudig en persoonlijk, ongeacht de schaal of afstand. We laten uw ontvangers over de hele wereld kiezen wat ze willen en waar ze het naartoe willen sturen, waardoor giswerk wordt geëlimineerd en de impact van elke uitwisseling wor...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Beloningen, incentives, voordelen en uitbetalingsinfrastructuur voor bedrijven. Duizenden bedrijven van elke omvang, van start-ups tot grote ondernemingen, gebruiken de bedrijfsvaluta van Xoxoday om beloningen, extraatjes, incentives en uitbetalingen te versturen.