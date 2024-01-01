Alternatieven - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
Dankzij de krachtige AI van Pictory kunt u video's van professionele kwaliteit maken en bewerken met behulp van tekst, zonder dat u technische vaardigheden vereist of software hoeft te downloaden.
Ripl
ripl.com
Met Ripl kunnen kleine bedrijven binnen enkele minuten professioneel ogende geanimeerde video's, collages, diavoorstellingen en gelaagde statische afbeeldingen maken, en direct plannen of posten op Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter en YouTube. Allemaal met eenvoudig te gebruiken mobiele en desk...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Genereer en deel video's, carrousels en berichten met één afbeelding in uw merktaal.
Submagic
submagic.co
Verbeter uw video's met AI-aangedreven ondertitels 🚀 Moeiteloze ondertiteling met perfecte emoji's en intelligent gemarkeerde trefwoorden, allemaal gegenereerd door AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Volledig aanpasbare feed-plug-ins voor sociale media voor WordPress. Geef uw Facebook-, Instagram-, Twitter- en YouTube-feeds weer - Vertrouwd door 1,3 miljoen gebruikers.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...