Alternatieven - UTM.io
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is een URL-verkortingsservice en een linkbeheerplatform. Het bedrijf Bitly, Inc. werd opgericht in 2008. Het is een particuliere onderneming en gevestigd in New York City. Verkort 600 miljoen links per maand, voor gebruik in sociale netwerken, sms en e-mail. Bitly verdient geld door kosten in ...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com is de originele URL-verkorter die uw logge links inkort tot beter beheersbare en bruikbare URL's.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Enterprise Link-beheer. Het leveren van samenwerking, compliance en creativiteit voor wereldwijde teams om elke betrokkenheid te verbeteren, uw gegevens te beschermen en vertrouwen te creëren bij elke klik.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
URL-verkorter met aangepaste domeinen. Verkort, merk en volg URL's met het toonaangevende platform voor linkbeheer. Vrij om te proberen. API, korte URL, aangepaste domeinen.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is de enige linkverkorter die conversie stimuleert. Laat uw bericht overal zien door eenvoudig call-to-actions in te sluiten op elke pagina die u deelt. Converteer uw volgers gratis naar gebruikers en klanten.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe is een URL-verkorter die retargetingpixels bevat in elke link die u deelt. Creëer krachtige merklinks en ontvang tot 34% meer klikken.
Dub
dub.co
Open Source Bitly-alternatief. Dub is een open-source linkverkorter met ingebouwde analyses en gratis aangepaste domeinen.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Ervaar volledige controle over uw korte links Het volledige URL Shortener-platform, linkbeheer, linkanalyse, deep links, QR-codegenerator en link in bio. Verkort, merk, beheer, volg en deel uw links moeiteloos.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Intuïtief, veilig, go-links, gedeeld door teams. GoLinks® verbetert de productiviteit door teams te helpen snel informatie te vinden en te delen met gedenkwaardige korte links genaamd go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Help teams snel informatie te vinden en te delen met gemakkelijk te onthouden korte links, de zogenaamde go-links.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY is 's werelds Shortest Link Shortener-service voor het volgen, brandmerken en delen van korte URL's.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Houd uw klikken en conversiepercentages bij, verzamel uw leads en maak binnen een paar klikken webpagina's voor uw alles-in-één platform voor uw aangesloten producten.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Verkort, volg en optimaliseer uw links met pakkende call-to-actions, retargetingpixels, merklinks en krachtige analyses.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL-verkorter is een alles-in-één platform voor linkbeheer. Beste aangepaste URL-verkorter met merkdomein en API. Gepersonaliseerde korte links met QR-codes en geavanceerde analyses en rapporten. Speciale exemplaaroptie voor bureaus.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Met Linkin Bio, URL Retargeting en Curated Pages helpt Linkjoy u Vergroot de merkbekendheid, genereer meer leads en richt u eenmalig opnieuw Bezoekers.