UNOY
Website: unoy.io
AI.Assisted.Work. - UNOY® is a no-code building platform that enables you to digitise your knowledge, processes, and decisions efficiently. UNOY also makes expert knowledge easier to document and put into action. By providing tailor-made AI assistants, flexible adaptation to individual requirements, professional security, continuous improvement, and an easy no-code solution, UNOY enables companies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their workflows. UNOY supports companies in harnessing the benefits of AI, saving costs, and working in a legally secure manner. Automate any business knowledge in our visual Y-Designer using just a few clicks. Get the ultimate amount of flexibility by adding data connectors, forms, and more. No code required!
Categorieën:
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan UNOY. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.